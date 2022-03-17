LINCOLN — After reports of vandalism by misbehaving youth at the Lincoln Commons last week, there were two additional incidents involving police at the property over the weekend.
The first incident at the mall involved a simple assault. The other involved a large group of approximately 40 to 50 juveniles roaming the property, Lincoln Police Capt. Kyle Wingate told The Breeze.
Lincoln officials and business owners in the mall confirmed that the mall had been experiencing issues last week, after Chez Dabir of RIBI Security posted on Facebook detailing the ongoing problems there. Dabir said management asked them not to allow unsupervised teens to hang out in the mall unless they’re going to the movies or the arcade/bowling alley.
“We are sorry it has come to this, but unfortunately the kids that misbehave have ruined it for the ones that don’t,” Dabir posted, citing issues with destroyed property, young men in the women’s bathrooms with young women, and eggs being thrown inside the mall and at vehicles.
Dabir told The Breeze that mall security will call police when there’s an issue, but “they try not to bother them too much.” He suggested it was more of a parental problem than a criminal problem.
The two incidents involving police over the weekend follow three incidents on Feb. 11 and 12. On Feb. 11, a juvenile was arrested for trespassing after refusing to leave when security asked them to.
Also on Feb. 11, security was called for juveniles throwing rocks at a vehicle, but no suspects were found matching the given description. The next day, security was called when people refused to leave the movie theater, but they were gone when police arrived.
