PAWTUCKET – On April 18 at 3:30 p.m., a man committed an armed robbery at the Silver Mart at 170 Cottage St. in Pawtucket.
The suspect entered the store and pointed a pistol at the clerk as he demanded cash. He then received an undetermined amount of money and fled the store on foot. The clerk was not injured.
Store surveillance captured an image of the suspect. Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact Det. Webb at 401-727-9100 ext. 761 or email AWebb@Pawtucketpolice.com.
