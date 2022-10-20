WOONSOCKET – Chief of Police Thomas Oates says a complaint about how officers handled people at Autumnfest on Oct. 10 is under review. Critics have leveled serious accusations against police based on eyewitness accounts and videos posted of their response, including unnecessary violence.
“Officers were made aware that there was disturbance centered around one adult male,” said Oates in a statement. According to the chief, two groups had tried to steal sneakers from the man’s son. Officers separated them, which included three young teenagers who were “disruptive, combative, and resisting arrest.”
Oates said that after two mothers of the alleged female victims made a complaint, it is being reviewed through internal affairs. The other alleged victim has not filed a complaint with the Woonsocket Police Department, he said.
On Oct. 12, a group of families reached out to the Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC about the incident on the final day of Autumnfest.
Parent statement number one, provided by BLM PAC states that “on Oct. 10, my 14-year-old daughter was physically attacked not once, but twice, during an incident at Autumnfest. While trying to stand in between her friend and an adult male that was trying to physically attack him, my daughter was grabbed and thrown out of the way by this man before he punched her friend in the face and then physically assaulted other juveniles.”
According to the news release, the families had first tried to seek justice through official channels, including the Woonsocket Police Department, but reached out to BLM when they said their experience hadn’t been taken seriously. The event was sparked by an adult who has not been charged and was allegedly assaulting multiple minors on camera.
According to eyewitness testimony and victims’ statements from the families, Woonsocket police violated multiple laws, including:
• Denying the right for the parents to press charges against the assailant who punched and shoved several children;
• Without any obvious lead-up or triggering event, they said police used the same deadly knee-on-neck restraint technique that killed George Floyd to restrain an adult bystander who was recording the incident.
• The families reported that, once the minors had been transported to the Woonsocket Police Station, they were unable to gain access to their children for at least 45 minutes. According to the families, one child was interrogated illegally without their parent present and was ridiculed by an officer with name-calling due to their mental health struggles.
After trying to voice concerns about the actions involving members of the Woonsocket Police Department and the man accused of assault, both the families and the man who said he was assaulted by police say they wish to see:
• An open investigation by the Office of the Rhode Island Attorney General, including the release of city footage of the incident;
• The repeal of R.I.’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights Law and the implementation of body cameras in the Woonsocket Police Department;
• The arrest of the man who physically assaulted multiple minors, which initiated the events;
• And compensation for victims’ missed work, medical care, and damaged personal devices.
