WOONSOCKET – Chief of Police Thomas Oates says a complaint about how officers handled people at Autumnfest on Oct. 10 is under review. Critics have leveled serious accusations against police based on eyewitness accounts and videos posted of their response, including unnecessary violence.

“Officers were made aware that there was disturbance centered around one adult male,” said Oates in a statement. According to the chief, two groups had tried to steal sneakers from the man’s son. Officers separated them, which included three young teenagers who were “disruptive, combative, and resisting arrest.”

