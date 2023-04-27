WOONSOCKET – Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was back and working a hybrid schedule this week following her collapse at a press conference last Thursday.
The mayor said on Tuesday that she was working from home the first two days of this week, and planned to be back in the office for Wednesday budget discussions to get the budget prepared for a May 11 deadline.
Baldelli-Hunt said medical personnel ruled out a lot of things and are still working through a few, and she’s following doctor’s orders.
“Overworked, underpaid, overstressed,” she said of what may have led to her collapse.
As a news conference on the importance of organ donation was about to conclude, Baldelli-Hunt dropped to the floor of council chambers at City Hall. She remained unconscious for some time, said those who responded. Emergency personnel were already on scene for the press conference, and they quickly attended to her as the doors were closed. City Hall staffers were sent back to their offices.
As of around noon that same day after the 10:30 press conference, Baldelli-Hunt was said to be in stable condition at Landmark Medical Center and undergoing tests.
Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino told The Breeze around that time that Baldelli-Hunt was awake and with her mother and husband. He suggested stress from the job as a potential contributing factor, especially that she doesn’t turn it off in the evenings.
“She needs to take care of herself,” he said.
Baldelli-Hunt said she agrees with D’Agostino that she needs to turn off some of the political aspects of the job in the evenings, but it’s difficult.
“I run this city like it’s my own personal business,” she said, adding that she either needs to get more staff or cut back on her hours one way or the other. “In the end you recognize that if you’re gone tomorrow, life goes on, and you really recognize who the genuine people are in your life and who the opportunists are.”
She thanked the hundreds of people who reached out by text to her and her family after her collapse.
“There are a lot of good people in the world, there really are, truly,” she said.
The mayor said this week that she’s the kind of person “who always tries to accommodate requests and needs,” and a lot of the work that is generally done in other communities by directors of administration, chiefs of staff or public relations personnel falls to her, and she’s “a very hands-on mayor.”
“After a while, it just becomes too much for a day,” she said. “The good news is, I’m here.”
D’Agostino said it took a good deal of time for the mayor to regain consciousness.
The mayor’s mother was standing behind her during Thursday’s event and as she fell. In three photos taken just before her collapse, she was seen hunched forward and staring straight ahead.
Baldelli-Hunt collapsed as The Breeze was taking a group photo of those on the stage.
The mayor had been overheard complaining about dizziness at recent events.
Baldelli-Hunt was in attendance for a City Council meeting Monday to discuss various matters in closed executive session. One of the topics on the agenda Monday was the future of the All Saints Church property on Rathbun Street, which the city previously acquired. No decisions were made on that or other matters on the agenda.
D’Agostino said the administration remains in favor of reselling the property, saying it there is no chance of it being used as a public safety complex. He said the only way Baldelli-Hunt supported using it for that purpose was if abutting properties were also purchased, and the mayor has always been in favor of more central locations for such city facilities instead of Massachusetts border areas.
There are no current proposals that the city has an appetite for, said D’Agostino, and the building is obsolete and needs to be razed.
Former City Councilor Jim Cournoyer, a Baldelli-Hunt critic, sent an email to her and council members the morning after her collapse “wishing you good health” but also accusing her of lying related to the All Saints property and her statements that she did not support the purchase of the property. Among the uses stated in a previous meeting were a public safety complex or fire station, he said.
“In case your memory is foggy, July 11, 2022, was before you were appropriately removed from office,” he wrote. “You were still mayor and you did not raise a single objection when the resolution came before the council, because, in fact, you were in full support of the acquisition. Yet, you now dishonestly pretend otherwise.”
He also included a link to an article from Axios about lying and how it “can trigger an increased heart rate, high blood pressure and elevated levels of stress hormones in the blood.”
He concluded his email with, “I encourage you to take care of yourself and lie less.”
Cournoyer attached a resolution from last July, signed by former Council President Dan Gendron “by request of the administration,” to purchase the All Saints property for $1.35 million.
Cournoyer’s email, which was copied to The Breeze, did not sit well with the mayor’s allies on the council who were copied on it, with Council President Chris Beauchamp saying Cournoyer was “classless and mean” and that he should be ashamed, and Councilor Valerie Gonzalez saying his message was “in poor taste and poor timing.”
Cournoyer responded to Gonzalez by saying that he’d seen the matter of All Saints Church on Monday’s agenda and felt it was important to get the information out in a timely fashion.
“I agree with the mayor’s comment at this past Monday’s meeting wherein she stated: ‘What is the issue with being honest and telling the public’ the truth,” he said.
Baldelli-Hunt said she was only in favor of purchasing the property if the council had an idea of what it should be used for, saying she was never in favor of it being used for a safety complex.
Baldelli-Hunt said Cournoyer continues to prove that has no boundaries or limits, “an unusual person” who’s taken things to the point “where it’s almost concerning” that he would have this level of indiscretion.
“He doesn’t know when to refrain,” she said. “He can’t take defeat.”
As for the purchase of All Saints, said Baldelli-Hunt, Gonzalez, who was familiar with such purchases because of her own church being purchased through the Diocese, stated emphatically that there should be further negotiations to drive down the price.
“I never, ever said it was a good place for public safety complex,” she said.
The only time she ever said anything to the council about it, she mentioned that they would have to close down George Street and purchase houses on Chester Street to make such a project feasible, and that wasn’t something she was willing to do.
“They wanted to buy this property to prevent others from buying it,” she said.
The mayor added that she asked council members in closed session why they wanted to buy the property, and there was silence. She then followed up by asking if they wanted it for a safety complex or to prevent some other entity from buying it, such as a school, or other reasons, and Cournoyer responded, “all of the above.”
“I’m not necessarily opposed to acquisition, but want to know what it’s for,” she said. “I never agreed to the acquisition for a public safety complex, that is a lie.”
Cournoyer needs self control. Restraint in his mental approach . He has raised good points, has a heart to see the city at its best, but the behavioral aspect is a major point of concern. You just do not write a letter to a sick Mayor like that. What on earth was he thinking! You attract more flies with honey rather than vinegar as the old saying goes…..
