Mayor collapses
Buy Now

Emergency personnel lift Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt into an ambulance outside Woonsocket City Hall last Thursday after she collapsed at a news conference.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

WOONSOCKET – Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was back and working a hybrid schedule this week following her collapse at a press conference last Thursday.

The mayor said on Tuesday that she was working from home the first two days of this week, and planned to be back in the office for Wednesday budget discussions to get the budget prepared for a May 11 deadline.

Tags

(1) comment

Ida
Ida

Cournoyer needs self control. Restraint in his mental approach . He has raised good points, has a heart to see the city at its best, but the behavioral aspect is a major point of concern. You just do not write a letter to a sick Mayor like that. What on earth was he thinking! You attract more flies with honey rather than vinegar as the old saying goes…..

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.