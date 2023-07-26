NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town voters will head to the polls for the Congressional District 1 special primary election on Sept. 5, then decide the seat in a general election on Nov. 7.
Early voting for the primary begins Aug. 16 in the assembly room at Town Hall, 2000 Smith St., and hours will be 9 a.m-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, ending Sept. 5 at 4 p.m.
The deadline to register to vote in the primary is Aug. 6. The deadline to disaffiliate for the special election to replace departed Congressman David Cicilline is Aug. 7.
Mail ballot applications are available online at the secretary of state’s website, vote.sos.ri.gov, or in the office of the Board of Canvassers located on the ground level of Town Hall, Room G13.
Mail ballot applications can also be obtained through the state website. A mail ballot drop box for North Providence is located in the rear of Town Hall in front of the handicap parking space monitored by a 24-hour camera.
On Sept. 5, for in-person voting, to run 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., polling places will be combined.
• If residents normally vote at Precinct 2403 1A, the community room at Spring Villa Apartments at 20 McGuire Road, they will vote there again on Sept. 5.
• If residents normally vote at Precinct 2404 1B, McGuire School at 55 Central Ave., they’ll vote at the Spring Villa Apartments, 20 McGuire Road.
• If residents typically vote at Precinct 2407 1C, Greystone School at 100 Morgan Ave., they’ll vote at the Spring Villa Apartments.
• If residents normally vote at Precinct 2408 1D, Centredale School at 41 Angell Ave., they’ll vote at the Spring Villa Apartments.
• If residents normally vote at Precinct 2410 1E, the North Providence Youth Center at Notte Park, they’ll vote at the Spring Villa Apartments.
• If residents typically vote at Precinct 2411 2A, Birchwood School at 10 Birchwood Drive, they’ll vote at Presentation Church, 1081 Mineral Spring Ave.
• If residents normally vote at Precinct 2412 2 B, Whelan School at 1440 Mineral Spring Ave., they’ll vote at Presentation Church.
• If residents typically vote at Precinct 2413 2C, Presentation Church, they’ll again vote at Presentation Church.
• If residents normally vote at Precinct 2409 2D, Bouffard Knights of Columbus at 15 Bassett St., they’ll vote at Presentation Church.
• If residents typically vote at Precinct 2401 3A, Lymansville VFW Post 10011, 354 Fruit Hill Ave., they’ll vote Tri-County Community Action Center, 33 Maple St.
• If residents normally vote at Precinct 2402 3B, Ricci School at 55 Intervale Ave., they’ll vote at Tri-County Community Action Center.
• If residents typically vote at Precinct 2405 3C, North Providence High School at 1828 Mineral Spring Ave., they’ll vote at Tri-County Community Action Center.
• If residents normally vote at 2406 3D, Tri-County Community Action Center, they’ll again vote there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.