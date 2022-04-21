NORTH SMITHFIELD – Representatives from Pomham Solar, another proposed solar array project for North Smithfield, went before the Planning Board on April 14 to present a master plan.
Jason Dole, engineer for ESS Group, led the presentation to the board. The last time Pomham went before the board was last August with a pre-application, and since then, the project had been advanced “quite a bit,” according to Dole.
The array is proposed at 0 and 850 Iron Mine Hill Road on rural agricultural land. Due to concerns from the board last year, the size of the array and the fencing around it were scaled back, with the array going from 6.9 acres to 5.5 acres. The lot is sloped, and the array was moved to the northeast part of the property to get it off the steeper parts of the sloping. The property will also include three stormwater basins, and National Grid has said they will require 13 poles on the property, with all electrical lines buried underground until they reach poles.
Dole reported that the road to the site has been designed, submitted to, and permitted by RIDEM. The remainder of the site is currently under review by RIDEM right now. They will be maintaining a 50-foot vegetated buffer of existing woods on the property, no trees greater than 20 inches in circumference will be cleared, and they are requesting a variance for the requirement that they plant an evergreen buffer, citing the fact that they don’t want to have to clear trees just in order to replant new ones.
Members of the Planning Board expressed some concerns for the project at this stage. David Punchak questioned the project’s estimated $60,000 decommissioning estimate, projecting that they’ll make $5 per panel in recycling. Citing recycling rates, he said that he was unsure how they would get away without posting a decommission bond at the end of the array’s life.
Punchak also asked Dole if they are required to do a turtle sweep due to their proximity to wetlands, and suggested that they might look into it, as such inspections are prevalent in Massachusetts already and may become more so in Rhode Island in the near future.
Board member Gary Palardy also asked about wildlife corridors on the 6-acre array, and whether it was too much of an unbroken distance for animals. Dole responded that they can’t do a corridor, but that it’s been addressed by biologists in the environmental impact statement.
Donald Croteau, a resident at 752 Iron Mine Hill Road, came to the meeting to express his displeasure at this development, which borders 800 feet of his property. “It’s all pitch, it’s all ledge,” he said of the solar array property, and said this is the second time in his memory that a solar farm has been attempted on those lots.
Croteau expressed concerns about the surveyed land boundaries, the displacement of wildlife in the area and any blasting done on the lot affecting his well water. Croteau also claims that the development of the 420-acre solar array site off Iron Mine Hill Road by Green Development put a crack in his pool and created issues with the foundation of his house.
It was also brought up in the meeting by Croteau that in the public hearing notices sent out by Pomham Solar to surrounding residents, there was an address error on the notice. Croteau said that if his neighbors had been properly informed of which property was being considered for the array, they would have been at the hearing.
Town Planner Mark Carruolo said that the notice requirement from the Planning Department had been met, despite an address error on the notice. Still, Pomham’s attorney discussed the situation with a client representative, and they agreed to extend the informational hearing and public comment to the board meeting on May 12.
