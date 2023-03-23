Ponaganset High School’s construction students earned lead Renovator and Remodeler licenses this month. They are the only students in the country to earn the certificate. From left: Trevor Rinaldi, Aiden Bailey, Construction teacher Charles Myers, Aaron Miller, Harrison Tesseris, Evan Gray and Timber Blackmar. Not pictured: Jack Nardi and Conor Pearson.
GLOCESTER – Eight Ponaganset High School students are the only students in the U.S. to earn their Renovator/Remodeler license from the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Health.
Charles Myers, construction technology teacher in the Career and Technology Education pathway, previously taught the Lead Paint Renovator and Remodeler Certificate from the EPA and DOH when he worked in Woonsocket.
While there, he said, a disproportionate number of students had lead poisoning at some point. In 2004, he said, 40 percent of Woonsocket students experienced lead poisoning.
Lead-based paint and lead-contaminated dust in older buildings is a common cause of lead poisoning, Myers added. Lead poisoning can cause serious health problems, including in mental and physical development. In children, lead poisoning can cause developmental delays and learning difficulties and other serious symptoms.
Even a tiny amount of lead dust caused by the friction of a door moving could negatively impact a child’s brain, Myers said.
“You should know how to detect lead to protect yourself and your family,” he said.
His program was successful in Woonsocket, and when he moved to PHS, he said he decided to keep it going here. Unfortunately, he said, the program has not run in Woonsocket since he left.
“It’s important to keep the youth and children safe in their homes and in their careers,” he said.
His is the first class at PHS is the only group of high school students in the country to earn the lead certificates, he said.
According to Myers, construction students earn a myriad of certificates before graduating from the program, and this one is just as useful as others. Students sometimes go off campus to visit their teacher’s home, which is being remodeled, for the hands-on experience. He said if there were lead, the students could properly identify and safely remove any particles.
“This is something they can use on a job site, but also in their life as they pursue careers or construction jobs. It’s valuable to know as a homeowner,” he said.
Student Trevor Rinaldi said the certificate features both hands-on experiential work and training along with reading on safety measures. He said each student learned about using and wearing personal protective equipment and all the equipment necessary for lead removal.
“We tented the classroom for lead paint and did proper inspections around doorways in the corridor to ensure it was safe,” he said.
Myers said there were false positives for lead in the school, which he said is important to learn about as well.
“The more certificates they have in their lane, the more opportunities they have,” Myers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.