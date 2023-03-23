Ponaganset High School's construction students
Ponaganset High School’s construction students earned lead Renovator and Remodeler licenses this month. They are the only students in the country to earn the certificate. From left: Trevor Rinaldi, Aiden Bailey, Construction teacher Charles Myers, Aaron Miller, Harrison Tesseris, Evan Gray and Timber Blackmar. Not pictured: Jack Nardi and Conor Pearson.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

GLOCESTER – Eight Ponaganset High School students are the only students in the U.S. to earn their Renovator/Remodeler license from the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Health.

Charles Myers, construction technology teacher in the Career and Technology Education pathway, previously taught the Lead Paint Renovator and Remodeler Certificate from the EPA and DOH when he worked in Woonsocket.

