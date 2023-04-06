FOSTER – The Ponaganset School District should lessen its reliance on tuition revenue from out-of-district students as other districts begin to improve Career and Technical Education programming, say representatives from the Rhode Island Department of Education.
According to the Foster-Glocester Regional School budget, the reliance on tuition as a source of revenue is expected to decrease as other communities continue to provide quality CTE programs within their districts.
Tuition revenue, based on the Rhode Island Department of Education, is less in the 2022-2023 school year for Ponaganset than previous years. Revenue fell by $63,579 this year to a total of $3,876,000.
Supt. Renee Palazzo said the 2023-2024 budget strategically invests in curriculum, instructional programs, equipment, facilities and technology to prepare students for post-secondary education in careers in a global economy.
“The budget presented a set of challenges in an ever-changing environment. Faced with these challenges, contemplation has been considered to address the upcoming year,” said Palazzo.
Programs were maintained at current levels in most cases, and efficiencies are planned for expected changes from the state in CTE regulations.
Presently, PHS provides CTE programs in animal science, plant science, biomedical science, business, computer science, law and public safety, health and fitness/EMT, construction and manufacturing, music performance/music education, music technology, pre-engineering, and visual arts. There are also companion programs to seven of those programs at the middle school.
Voters approved the $30 million budget for Ponaganset Middle School and Ponaganset High School last month, including a $17 million local bill for Foster and Glocester. Foster will be responsible for $5,685,622 and Glocester for $11,586,770.
Local appropriation is the largest source of revenue for the district, with state aid and tuition a close second and third.
Local appropriation increased by about 1 percent, or $160,153. The distribution for each town is based on population.
This year, Foster has a reduction of $122,847 in appropriation, or 2.11 percent, and Glocester increased by $282,998.
Ponaganset will also see an increase in state aid of $433,220 over last year, for a total of $5,590,676.
