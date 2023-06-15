GLOCESTER – Ponaganset High School seniors gathered on the football field one last time as they celebrated graduation with family, friends, and the PHS staff.
Principal Amanda Grundel said that the senior Chieftains were ready to take the next steps in their life as they graduate.
“As you embark on your next journey, take with you the knowledge and friendships you made here,” Grundel said.
She thanked graduates for contributing positively at PHS.
“I know you will continue to thrive and help our society find solutions to the issues that face us,” she said.
Class President Abagail Bigelli thanked her classmates for making the most of their unique high school experience. She said she’s learned much from her peers and said leaving high school is a bittersweet experience.
“People can’t tell if they’re happy or sad to leave,” she said.
Over the past four years, their high school experience was shadowed by COVID. In the last year, seniors made up for it by coming together in the hallways and at school events to show their school spirit, she added.
“In reality, I think we’re all sad about not seeing each other every day, leaving our favorite teachers, and going out to the real world,” Bigelli said.
Class Adviser Gary Martinelli said every time he recognizes students, he feels like he’s graduating again. He thanked parents for supporting teachers and students.
“First of all. To the parents. Thank you. Thank you for entrusting us. Thank you for sending them. Most days. Sometimes on time. Sometimes for the whole day. But thank you anyway,” Martinelli said.
He said graduates have been their inspiration, and though they dealt with restrictions, he said they had a great senior year.
Adviser Anthony Fiano delivered a last leasson on the three L’s in life.
“Live, live every day,” he said.
“Laugh. Laugh loudly all the time. Laugh at yourself, laugh at what is funny, but please don’t laugh at anyone else,” he said.
Faino advised the students to continue to learn every day.
Lastly, he added love to the list, much to students’ amusement.
“Love will never lose its power or strength,” he said.
Adviser Rob Martin joked that they couldn’t get rid of students through a pandemic, social distancing, and “here we are on a Saturday, a Saturday,” he said.
Martin said when anxiety was high and teachers were worried about the student body, their youthful joy for embracing the curveballs of life kept them going.
“You made me fall in love with teaching again. I have 1,000 thank yous,” Martin said.
Martin said to keep the youthful embrace in life.
Valedictorian Payton Klein said one of the best lessons she learned at PHS was to embrace growth. As an out-of-district student, she said she was open to change.
“As you experience change, and embrace new opportunities, don’t forget to recognize the support system that helped you along the way,” she said.
She thanked classmates for the amazing experiences and memories they made with her along the way.
Salutatorian Lily Trunzo thanked friends and family for supporting her through school. She said the rhetoric she learned at PHS helped her describe experiences meaningfully and beyond the scope of language.
Being a young adult may be frightening and daunting in this world, she said, but that is if you only look at the surface.
“I see students who brighten the lives of others simply with their presence. These qualities are not broadcasted nationwide, but that does make them any less real or significant,” Trunzo said.
She urged classmates to continue seeking moments of success and human goodness and never stop seeing hope.
Supt. Renee Palazzo said the common theme at graduation was exploring the true foundation of choice.
She said adults have about 35,000 choices to make in a day, which is millions in a year.
“You have a choice to find, you have a choice to value, you have a choice to lead. You certainly have a choice to love, and as the statement reads, you have a choice to include,” Palazzo said.
She encouraged students to look for value and lead with love.
Teacher Alex MacLeod choked up when presenting the Ideal Chieftain awards. He presented Emily Pierce with the female Ideal Chieftain Award, saying Pierce is a student who consistently shows leadership and diplomacy and pursues opportunities to lift up others and a servant leader who embraces acceptance and tolerance, among other qualities.
“One teacher said I don’t know if she’ll get Ideal Chieftain. But she should get ideal human,” MacLeod said.
Teacher Linda Murphy presented Nicholas Baccala with the male Ideal Chieftain award, quoting Vince Lombardi that leaders are not born, but are made. She described him as a leader who always brightens the day for those around him, and also stands out academically.
“He’s a natural leader who leads with honesty and integrity. He is always volunteering and gets things done,” she said.
Baccala is the captain of the football team, 2023 Football MVP, co-MVP in wrestling, and several more honors, but is always looking out for younger players to help bring them to a higher level, she said.
“He is a selfless leader, humble, kindhearted, strong of body and mind. He has the heart of a lion, and the determination of a champion,” Murphy said.
Adviser Gary Martinelli offered a moment of silence for three students who died this year: Michael Mathews and Peyton Baxter died before the start of the school year, and Martinelli included 2022 graduate James Hughes in the moment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.