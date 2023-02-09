GLOCESTER – Music theater is back at Ponaganset High School after a six-year hiatus with the presentation of “Mary Poppins” March 10-12.
Music Director Derek Sabatini and Elyssa Hurley, who directs the play, said they have tried to bring theater back to Ponaganset for years, and just as they were ready to put on another performance, COVID hit.
Sabatini explained that there is no theater department at Ponaganset, though Hurley teaches some theater at the middle school as the choir director. They typically put on a show every four years, he said.
Without a theater department, all plays are self-funded with grants and fundraisers. Sabatini said “Mary Poppins” will cost around $15,000-$20,000 to produce between paying for the rights to the Broadway play, costumes, sets, professional musicians, a choreographer, and more.
“There are more pieces to this than people think,” Hurley said.
The last play was “Music Man” in 2016, with “Beauty and the Beast” performed two years earlier. Sabatini said there is an interest in music theater among students, and putting on shows is about exposing students and the community to different interests.
“Students ask all the time about putting on a show. There’s interest and it goes beyond the typical music department kids,” he said.
Both Hurley and Sabatini said putting on shows such as this at a school that doesn’t have a theater department is important because it exposes both the students and the community to theater.
Hurley said she enjoys seeing students from all departments help out. Some students in the play are not in the choir or music classes but join the play’s cast, some are technology students who help with lighting, sound and other aspects of the set, and there are Career and Technology Education students who help build the set. There’s also parent involvement and student volunteers who help with ticket sales and as ushers.
“There’s been a drought of performances because of COVID. We’re hoping this will jumpstart the community to get the kids and community involved and excited for live performance,” Sabatini said.
In total, according to Sabatini, putting on a play requires help from about 150-200 people, including at least 75 students.
“From on set to behind the scenes, there are so many people involved in this,” Hurley said.
She said she enjoys theater because it brings people together who would not normally meet. After weeks of rehearsals and preparation, friendships are formed that would not happen otherwise.
“It’s nice to have an extra-curriculum besides athletics. Some kids want to be involved, make friends, but have other interests,” Hurley said.
Sabatini said he likes to give students the opportunity to feel what it’s like to have 500 people applauding for them.
“How often do you have that experience normally,” he said.
PHS performances expose the community to theater in several ways beyond inviting people to come to watch, said Sabatini. First, they invite Foster and Glocester elementary school students in to watch a dress rehearsal. During the Saturday matinee, PHS hosts a “Character Parade” where young attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters to meet the cast. Youth are invited on stage and take pictures with cast members and can make a kite during intermission.
Sabatini has worked 16 years at PHS in the music department and putting on plays, and Hurley said she’s been with PMS for 6 years. Both are volunteering their time and efforts to help put the play together. Sabatini said in his 16 years, the school has put on only four programs.
“We’re excited to bring it back,” Hurley said.
She said her thought process is that now theater is back, they should perform shows every other year. Sabatini said he is hopeful that theater can develop at PHS.
As a “statewide” school with students coming from across Rhode Island to learn in CTE programs, Sabatini said the play features students from all over Rhode Island and internationally.
“They’re a really talented group of kids. It is going to be an incredible performance,” Sabatini said.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/69609 and the door. Opening night is March 10 at 7 p.m., with performances on March 11, at 1 and 7 p.m., and March 12, at 2 p.m.
