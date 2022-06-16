GLOCESTER – The Ponaganset High School Class of 2022 achieved so much in academics, sports and life, say the school’s leaders and students, but their biggest achievement was the compassion they’ve shown to fellow human beings.
During commencement ceremonies on June 10, new Principal Amanda Grundel, acting as emcee for the evening, spoke of the many wonderful attributes of this class, saying members have made so many memories together since entering elementary school, finding friends and experiencing life.
Class council members Kristen Briggs and Chloe Skene-Poirier agreed, noting that to say that Ponaganset modeled inclusion would be an understatement. They said that if they and their classmates continue on in the way they’ve been going, “anything is possible” with this class.
Retiring Supt. Michael Barnes said he’s proud to have served these students and this district for 35 years, saying the core values here of being a caring place where personalization and a sense of community are important have never changed.
This class achieved huge heights, said Barnes, with 153 graduating with a technical education and 19 of them graduating with two CTE pathways. They won numerous awards in arts and music, he said, and five state championships, but their best qualities include being well-rounded, kind, capable, kindhearted, and caring.
He advised students to find their passion, because if they’re following their heart, it will never feel like work, to always be kind, and to look for work, which means to get ahead in life by always looking to see what else can be done without being asked.
Class advisers Ashlee Burns, Nancy Boyden and Heather Bovenzi rose to greet the class, Burns saying it was an amazing opportunity to help guide a class with so much personality by three people with personality to match. She said she’s so proud of this class, saying graduates weathered many storms of uncertainty in their final year to revive events and make memories that will stay with them.
“You have left a lasting impact,” she said, and now the class has a chance to make an even more powerful mark. She urged them to raise their voices, be impeccable with their words, speak strength, don’t make assumptions, and find the courage to ask questions, to never take things personally, and to have fun and laugh, among other bits of advice.
New Supt. Renee Palazzo told graduates to remember that everything in life is a choice, though it might not always seem that way. Choose to look past imperfections, put in the work and effort, and stay true to yourself, she said. Have the courage to try and fall down and then get back up again, pursuing goals passionately without leaving people behind. Be angry but don’t stay that way, she said, make a mistake but be better as a result. Choose not to hurt others and be intentional with choices.
Palazzo ended her speech with the three words she’s shared with many students: Lead with F.E.A.R. That word can stand for forget everything and run, she said, or face everything and rise, she said, and she encourages them to pursue the latter of those two.
Valedictorian Abigael Bousquet focused her speech almost entirely on the importance of inclusiveness, saying she’s proud of classmates with how they led in that and how they exceeded their hopes. This class, including the many heading directly into the workforce after CTE educations, is prepared to do great things, she said.
Bousquet said high school gave them a small window on what life will be like in the outside world, when they’ll be challenged to live with grace and compassion in approaching people who are different from them. This was a “valuable trial run,” she said, and based on “too many troubling incidents,” a comment apparently motivated at least in part by recent messages shared about Pride Month; this community didn’t always pass the test and must find a way to be better. Being inclusive doesn’t mean picking and choosing who will be included, she said, but being open, empathetic, and compassionate to everyone.
This year’s class gift, as presented by its leaders, is a new kindness garden for the school, a place designed to be all-inclusive and welcoming, including messages encompassing those principles.
Salutatorian Alyssa Perretta said that while there were so many challenges to overcome during their school years, she wouldn’t change a thing. Graduates can’t change the past, she said, but they can still be the greatest version of themselves and cherish their moments. Challenges will arise, people will change, but embrace it all, she said, because time will fly by as it has already.
Perretta said she’s carried disposable cameras around with her throughout her time at Ponaganset, capturing “162 impermanent moments” and making them permanent and timeless. She finished her speech with a class selfie.
Among the performances at 2022 graduation ceremonies, the Chamber Chorus performed “Road Home” by Stephen Paulus, the Concert Band played “How Far I’ll Go,” the Concert Chorus performed “With A Little Help From My Friends,” and Kyle Currant performed “The Times, They Are A-Changin’” by Bob Dylan.
Campbell Boyden and Jacob Soares were named this year’s Ideal Chieftains for the way they led and set the example during high school.
