GLOCESTER – The Ponaganset Middle School Student Council raised more than $1,900 to be donated to UNICEF to assist children of Ukraine, with the majority of the funds collected in pennies.
The council, which is an executive board without elected positions, decided to assist Ukrainian children after participating in Ukrainian Easter traditions, such as decorating eggs in the Pysanky style.
Ella Simmons, grade 7, said they used traditional Ukrainian methods, including using bees’ wax and dye to decorate eggs, around Easter to learn more about Ukrainian culture. She explained that certain colored dyes helped ward off evil spirits, so the council dyed eggs black to help create peace.
“I thought it would be a good vibe and bring more peace,” Simmons said.
The group held a game called Penny Wars, which they changed to Project Pennies, to be more sensitive to the situation in Ukraine. Over one week, the council brought in $1,169 in change, and received an $800 match from the Feinstein Foundation.
Collection jars were placed in the cafeteria for a week, for each of the school’s teams. Each penny counted as a point, while every other form of money counted as a negative point. Students could place quarters and bills to sabotage other teams to decrease their scores. The team with the highest score after a week was treated to an ice cream social.
“Some days, there were multiple $20 bills in the jars. People got really competitive,” said 6th-grade student Ashton Finklestein.
The pennies took more than a week to count, he added. The council weighed the pennies every day to estimate donations. At the end of the fundraiser, the group counted all the donations by hand.
In total, the council counted $714 in change, and $455 in paper money.
Finkelstein said the fundraiser far exceeded their expectations, almost quadrupling their original goal of $500.
“We collected $500 in one day,” Finkelstein added.
The week before Project Pennies, the council held a collection of crayons and coloring books for the Tomorrow Fund, and donated $325 from cotton candy sales earned during a school dance.
Student Council liaison, Deb Procopio, said she is proud of the council’s accomplishments, and is excited to see what the group will do next.
“They’re incredibly self-driven, intelligent students,” she said.
