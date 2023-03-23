LINCOLN – “Poor Paul,” a locally produced and filmed movie, premiered at Cinema World on March 5.
The red carpet was literally rolled out for the movie’s cast and crew, with a backdrop, professional spotlights and the movie poster displayed in the “now showing” lit-up cases. After the movie, actors and producers stood in front of the movie screen and answered questions from the audience.
“Poor Paul” began as a web series in 2008, with Nicholas Braun of HBO’s “Succession” in one of the lead roles. Over the last 14 years, its plot and characters have evolved dramatically, going from goofy shorts about teenagers hanging out to an eccentric, action-packed feature length film.
Cranston’s Adam Carbone, a co-writer and producer on the film, claims the role of Paul, an oddball guy in his 20s who loses his mother but inherits thousands of frequent flyer points. With the abundance of miles, he takes his two best friends on a trip around the world, before getting tied up in a marriage arranged by an Italian mob boss.
The entire movie was shot on an iPhone, and was filmed during the summer of 2021.
Despite the film taking place in Germany, England, Italy and Iraq, everything was filmed in Rhode Island. A gondola ride down the Providence and Woonasquatucket rivers mimicked Venice, Cafe Nuovo was a Florentine bistro, Dunes in East Greenwich acted as a desert in Iraq, and downtown Providence served as a makeshift London.
“We made Rhode Island look like the whole world,” said director, co-writer and producer Sean Michael Beyer.
Beyer said that Rhode Island is very film friendly, and every location he filmed at was welcoming and accommodating.
Music for the movie was also locally sourced, with Rhode Island band “The Complaints” featured on the soundtrack.
This Lincoln premiere was an exclusive, one-time event, as “Poor Paul” is not available to stream yet. Beyer said only 8 percent of independent films get distributed, and “Poor Paul” will be one of them; the producers signed a worldwide distribution agreement and the movie will be released to the public later this year.
