NORTH PROVIDENCE – A new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen location at 1382 Mineral Spring Ave. has been “absolutely jammed” during its first few days in operation, said Mayor Charles Lombardi, with traffic still backed up this week.
The mayor said officials had to send out a police officer to direct traffic as the restaurant opened.
Officials took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and proclamation delivery last Thursday afternoon, with the mayor welcoming owner Alexandra Nisbet and her team to the town and congratulating them on their grand opening.
Kamisha Bland is the general manager of the new restaurant.
As Nisbet went to the Town Council for a victualing license two days before that grand opening, she said lines were already forming with people eager to partake in the restaurant’s fried chicken offerings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.