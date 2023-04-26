Passes available

In a nod to Blockbuster Video, museum passes at the North Providence Library are in cases on shelves.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – With entertainment and educational institutions now reopened across the state, North Providence Union Free Library staff are responding to consumer demand by restarting their ever-popular museum pass program.

Mary Albanese, assistant circulation manager, said many of the passes are new and unique, giving patrons wonderful opportunities to enjoy landmarks and sites, and additional ones are on the way.

