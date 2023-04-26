NORTH PROVIDENCE – With entertainment and educational institutions now reopened across the state, North Providence Union Free Library staff are responding to consumer demand by restarting their ever-popular museum pass program.
Mary Albanese, assistant circulation manager, said many of the passes are new and unique, giving patrons wonderful opportunities to enjoy landmarks and sites, and additional ones are on the way.
“People really appreciate them,” she said, especially during last week’s vacation week and for the upcoming summer season when people are looking for fresh experiences.
Albanese said the pass program was discontinued during the pandemic for a couple of reasons, including general lack of use and a feeling that giving a discount for places that were already struggling wasn’t an entirely appropriate way to go.
In the past, numerous museums, aquariums, and educational facilities have offered a library membership providing discounted rates or free admission to their patrons. Other Rhode Island libraries offer similar passes, and while staff in North Providence could refer them to nearby libraries, they said they wish to provide patrons with this needed service.
Following the pandemic, many businesses suffered losses and did away with the program or put them on hold.
“Timing worked in our favor as we thought carefully about how to acquire new passes, and time to find the funding,” stated a release.
Through a generous donation made by a philanthropic couple, with the wish that the library design family-based activities, they have procured new memberships with the following institutions and their perks:
• Audubon Society — admits two adults and four children for free;
• Audrain Auto Museum of Newport — admits two guests for free;
• Battleship Cove — $3 admission each for up to two adults and three children
• Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum — admits up to six people at $7 for adults and $2 for youth ages 6-17;
• Linden Place, Bristol — admits one guest for free admission;
• Museum of Natural History at Roger Williams Park — unlimited free admission for two adults and up to four children;
• Mystic Seaport — each pass admits one family (two adults and three children age 18 and younger) for half price;
• New Bedford Whaling Museum – 50 percent regular admission for up to four people;
• Newport Art Museum — free admission for two adults and children under 18;
• RISD Museum — free admission for two adults;
• Coming soon: Blackstone Valley Explorer River Tour, opening in June – admits four guests for free;
• Capron Park Zoo — admits up to four guests for free;
• And the Florence Griswold Museum — admits two adults and two children for free.
Staff time also played a factor in the delayed return of museum passes. With staff turnover and the return of in-person programs, the time needed to call, email, follow up with and research available institutional memberships was lacking, said staff. In stepped student intern Jennifer Cortez, a freshman at the Met School, who wished to do her field study at the library, as she is an avid reader and thrives in educational environments.
Cortez, along with Youth Services Coordinator Jenny Durant and Director Stefanie Blankenship, worked out a plan to bring passes back to the library. As of late last week, 13 passes had been secured, with the hopes of acquiring 20. Cortez also used the process as her exhibition project for school.
Patrons have responded enthusiastically to the return of the pass program, especially for the Audrain Automobile Museum, Mystic Seaport, and Capron Zoo, said staff.
“Though we are still waiting on some of the guaranteed passes, the excitement is evident,” they said.
Patrons may view available passes on a shelf across from the circulation desk, and in a nod to Blockbuster video, cases for available passes are on a shelf, and when they are all taken out, a sign reads that they are currently unavailable.
Passes circulate for two days and must be checked out with a valid Rhode Island Library Card (Ocean State Libraries). Two passes may be borrowed at a time. They must be returned to the North Providence Union Free Library directly. The only pass requiring North Providence residency is Capron Zoo due to their own parameters.
