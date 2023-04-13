SMITHFIELD – Route 44 from Danecroft Avenue to Commerce Street will see a new road surface with construction beginning the last week of April, says State Sen. David Tikoian.
Tikoian said he and Rep. Gregory Costantino have worked with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation since last November discussing the need for a portion of Route 44 to be repaired and repaved.
He said he understood that the work would not be done in the winter, but wanted to make sure it was on the RIDOT agenda for the spring. The Smithfield senator said he began receiving calls from constituents in the past few weeks about the road, and he was glad he was able to tell residents that the road will be repaved soon.
“That felt pretty good to say we just got an answer. My only hope is that the intersection on Route 44 and Greenville Avenue was that easy,” he said.
Last week, The Valley Breeze & Observer reported more possible solutions to the traffic problems at Route 44 and Greenville Avenue.
Tikoian said the state-owned road was in bad shape and deteriorating quickly. He added that the road will be repaved, not patched.
“As many who travel this stretch of roadway know, it is plagued with potholes, patches and crumbling asphalt,” he said.
Roadwork, which will be performed in the evening, will include milling the existing road surface, and installation of new pavement along with traffic and reflective safety striping, Tikoian said. He said roadwork will be done in both the east and west travel lanes in one phase. He expects minimal effects on traffic due to paving, as the work will be done at night.
“Although the work schedule is weather dependent, by all accounts the new road surface will be in place prior to May 1,” Tikoian said.
Tikoian added that one of his campaign pledges was to address the deteriorating infrastructure in Smithfield. He said it was a priority to collaborate with Costantino and RIDOT to ensure the heavily traveled portion of Route 44, Putnam Pike, was scheduled to be repaired and repaved.
“A sincere thank you to RIDOT for accommodating our request,” Tikoian said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.