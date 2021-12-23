LINCOLN – A highly anticipated appeal hearing on the Breakneck Hollow affordable housing development was postponed last Thursday, Dec. 16, due to a possible conflict of interest.
Attorneys from Women’s Development Corp, the town of Lincoln and the abutting Stone Creek Condominiums were prepared to address the State Housing Appeals Board (SHAB) at the meeting.
Breakneck Hollow, which was denied by the Planning Board last November, calls for 44 units of affordable housing in two buildings off Breakneck Hill Road.
Roughly 100 residents packed the council chambers inside Lincoln Town Hall, with town workers brought in to help direct cars in the parking lot, but the appeal was never heard.
Board member and public liaison Steven Richard, a partner at Nixon Peabody, informed attendees that SHAB Chairwoman Kelley Morris Salvatore had called him earlier in the week upon her review of the record, and “recognized that her brother-in-law, Thomas Salvatore, is a Lincoln Planning Board member” and was involved with the Breakneck Hollow proceedings.
Richard said all three attorneys (Lincoln Solicitor Tony DeSisto and attorneys representing Women’s Development Corp. and Stone Creek) were advised of the issue, and that all three indicated that they trust the chairwoman’s integrity.
“It was my legal advice to the chair that her family relationship is a family relationship, and notwithstanding her integrity and professional judgement, and notwithstanding the consent of the three parties, I advised her that her best course of action would be to seek an ethics opinion from the Ethic Commission,” Richard said.
Members of the SHAB have done so in the past, and Morris Salvatore agreed to go that route if the appeal was not heard last week. She was not present for the meeting.
David Igliozzi, legal counsel for WDC, said they heard about the potential conflict of interest at around 9 a.m. that morning, hours before the 11:30 a.m. hearing.
He said they also learned the morning of the meeting that, if the appeal were to proceed that day, they’d need four out of four members to vote in their favor.
“That changes the dynamic,” he said. “We thought we’d have the ability for four out of six, then four out of five, then four out of four. I don’t think it’s fair to the applicant to have to get a unanimous vote.”
He said requiring a unanimous vote would be unusual in a civil proceeding, and asked for the board to wait for the ethics opinion to proceed.
DeSisto, on behalf of the town, said he ordinarily wouldn’t object to the request for a continuance, “however, because there is a quorum here, and the interest from the public is such that there are some logistical tasks that had to be taken to ensure there would be full public participation … I’m asking that the matter go forward.”
Igliozzi countered that if they did move forward, he’d ask for 24 hours to file an injunction in Superior Court.
It was pointed out by a SHAB member that, historically, the board allows each side to request one continuance, and that they should continue with that practice. “This issue didn’t come to light on my radar until Tuesday afternoon,” Richard said, adding that he agrees that the appropriate course of action would be for the chair to seek an ethics opinion.
“If we’re going to face the prospect of an injunction, whether meritorious or not, that would be a detour in this matter,” he continued. “Court actions take time and court actions entail detours. There’s potential to muddy the waters on this more than would benefit anyone if that would go through.”
Members of the SHAB indicated that there are only three other appeals on their docket, but none but Lincoln are ripe for a hearing at this time. That means Lincoln’s case will remain at the top of the docket. The board ultimately agreed to continue the hearing so that Morris Salvatore can meet with the Ethics Commission. Some residents who gathered for the meeting grumbled about taking time off work as they shuffled out the door.
“The good thing is, this case is front and center on our agenda, and it will not be bunked or delayed by another case,” Richard said. “We should be back in January to proceed, whether it’s with or without the chair.”
The location of that meeting has not been set, as Richard said it was difficult to find a proper state building to host the appeal meeting, and that the SHAB doesn’t have its own headquarters. “The first effort was to find a state building, it just didn’t work out,” he said. DeSisto suggested they look into Lincoln’s state facilities like the Community College of Rhode Island or Davies Career & Technical High School. Richard said they’d keep the public as informed as possible about where and when they’ll be reconvening.
