NORTH PROVIDENCE – Some of the town’s commercial properties look as if their owners do a walk-through every day.
Others, however, give the impression that no one’s picked up litter in months or years.
Just as the town expects its homeowners to care for their properties, says Town Councilor Stefano Famiglietti, it should also hold its commercial property owners accountable as well.
Famiglietti, who’s long been an advocate for cleanup of litter, plans to propose that the council’s ordinance subcommittee take a look at what can be done to strengthen local laws and get more commercial property owners to do more in beautifying the town.
“It’s not fair to the people who do take care of their properties, and it has a larger reflection on the town,” he said.
The town’s current ordinances are mostly focused on the act of littering, rather than the requirement to clean up litter from others. Two years ago, the council ramped up rules on maintaining dumpsters and not allowing them to overflow, increasing penalties for not keeping them enclosed on three sides and closed with a cover.
Famiglietti said the town has often been focused on those homeowners who don’t take care of their properties, from deficient siding to overgrowth of grass and trash build-up, but litter hasn’t played much of a role in those local laws. He said he expects to put the topic on the February council agenda.
North Providence doesn’t have the same level of involvement from local volunteer litter cleanup groups that some surrounding communities have. Famiglietti started a town-wide Earth Day cleanup in April of 2021, but the event had limited participation.
One property found by The Breeze to be particularly covered in litter during a tour of the town last week was Lowe’s on Mineral Spring Avenue, where Mayor Charles Lombardi said he recently had Director of Public Buildings Jim Fuoroli visit to ask them to do a better job of upkeep.
One storm drain at the property had more than 20 plastic bottles embedded in layers of decomposed leaves, apparently left untouched for many months.
Lombardi this week said he completely agrees with Famiglietti’s assessment and said the town should do whatever needs to be done to ensure a clean look. If anything, he said, commercial property owners should be held to a higher standard than residential property owners.
Lombardi noted how they previously intensified rules on dumpsters.
“I’m in favor of all of that,” he said.
