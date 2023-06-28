PAWTUCKET – Six years after the $13.8 million renovation of Potter-Burns Elementary School was completed, passersby expressed confusion after noticing renewed work at the Newport Avenue school.
School Committee member Joanne Bonollo, chairperson of the board’s facilities subcommittee, said it’s important for residents to have factual information about what’s happening.
“When Potter-Burns was originally refurbished, there were not sufficient funds in the budget to repoint or repair the overall envelope of the school,” she said. “Though it was something the School Committee wanted to do, it was not financially feasible at that time. The building however was inspected and determined to be structurally sound.”
Last year, she explained, they noticed a few of the lintels were loose and determined the envelope of the building needed repair.
It was determined that exterior repairs associated with water infiltration at the parapet and above the windows at the perimeter of the building were required. The services of East Coast Masonry were contracted to skirt the building and ensure the safety of students, staff and families, repair the lintels and masonry that were loose, seal the building to avoid water damage, and begin the process of repairing and repointing the envelope of the building, said Bonollo.
Last summer featured masonry work and repointing the addition of the school. This summer they are repairing and repointing the remainder of the building, with an anticipated completion in September.
The price for two phases is $3.2 million for last summer and this summer, said Bonollo. What people are seeing now is phase two.
The funds are not coming out of district bond money, but out of capital reserves, with approximately 83 percent housing-aid reimbursement anticipated to come back from the state.
