PAWTUCKET – A new exhibit in the Pawtucket City Hall gallery has made its official debut.
Local artist Eveline Luppi is exhibiting The Power of Pattern - My Art Journey from now until June 29, with the hopes that it will impact the community as much as the community has impacted her art journey.
“I want visitors to have a sense of community and understanding of how significant my growing up in Pawtucket has been in the development of art and geometric patterns,” said Luppi, who is an advisory member of the Pawtucket Commission of the Arts.
Miriam Plitt, chairperson of the commission, said she agrees more with Luppi on the role community plays in the gallery’s success and relatability.
“It is a people’s gallery, primarily for residents and visitors, but (we) want to attract (people) from other communities,” she said. This is a place for everyone.”
Plitt emphasized how Luppi’s story as an artist and city resident has “utilized her roots to come up with a historical and creative way of expelling textile mills that were so prominent in Pawtucket”. “
Luppi’s art background stems from the 1950s abstract movement that she was introduced to in the 1990s while living in New York City.
While she was in New York for 35 years, Pawtucket was her second home, where she presented work from other Rhode Islanders and new contemporary artists.
Luppi said she mainly considers herself an abstract painter who has worked in acrylics and oils, saying abstract is what she enjoys most.
Luppi says she takes a total approach in her work, where she can go straight to a canvas and “start intuitively” or just work an idea through stages.
“What makes painting come alive? How is it received? How will the viewer look at it and what will they take away from it? Being able to describe the work and what it means to you; how do you want work to have long-lasting effect? It’s a life-long journey,” she said.
Luppi said she finds the rotating City Hall gallery to be a catalyst for creative expression.
Plitt said that there have been other well-received exhibits including an all-women’s display and a Hasbro Transformers display before COVID came and changed everything.
The gallery committee is meeting in a few weeks to map out which other exhibits will be on display for the rest of the year.
“The commission is going through a rebirth,” Plitt said.
For Luppi, the gallery serves to keep everyone in Pawtucket connected as the community continues to grow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.