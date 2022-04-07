CUMBERLAND – A troublesome area for chronic flooding and a section of town lacking sufficient tree cover are the latest targets of grant funding in Cumberland, where project after project continues to be funded with the help of highly effective grant writing.
A combined $750,000 in newly acquired grants will pay for infrastructure improvements to address chronic flooding on Industrial Road, the town’s largest commercial business park, as well as invest in a new tree cover in Valley Falls and Lonsdale.
Mayor Jeff Mutter said he texted grant writer Lisa Andoscia the other day to say that hiring her back in 2019 was probably his best move as mayor.
“She’s been great,” said Mutter, who originally hired Andoscia after seeing what she’d accomplished with writing grants for public improvements in North Providence.
Andoscia earns $4,000 per month from the town for her work, or $48,000 total. Her total gained for the town over the past fiscal year is $1,636,325, with several grants still pending.
“I am so pleased to have secured the grant awards for two very important town projects that were priorities for Mayor Mutter: an urban tree forestry program to beautify and enhance streetscapes and storm water improvements to address chronic flooding on Industrial Road, the town’s largest business corridor,” Andoscia said in a statement.
The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank on Monday announced $4.9 million in Action Grants for participants of the Municipal Resilience Program. Communities prioritized local actions through the program and will use grant funds to implement projects that will increase their climate resilience.
Two of those grants were for Cumberland, including:
• $250,000 for planting of 196 trees at 26 locations throughout the Valley Falls and Lonsdale neighborhoods for stormwater management and cooling benefits;
• And $500,000 for enhancement of Cumberland’s stormwater management system along oft-flooded Industrial Road, incorporating a combination of green and gray infrastructure techniques.
Mutter said he’s proud of the work his administration continues to do to secure grants, as “they allow us to complete important projects with funds outside of the general fund.” Projects that were at one time discussed at great length with little progress are now getting done at a regular clip, he said.
The mayor gave significant credit to members of the Planning Department for setting the town up to be eligible for the grants, saying Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens, Town Planner Glenn Modica, and Planning Clerk Emily O’Neill all did great work.
“The Infrastructure Bank stands by our commitment to Rhode Island’s municipalities to accelerate investment in critical infrastructure and nature-based solutions that will better prepare communities for a changing climate” said Jeffrey Diehl, CEO of the R.I. Infrastructure Bank.
Business park tenants along Industrial Road include Okonite, Ravenous Brewing, Weisman Roofing, Diamond Wool Pad Co. Blackstone Felt Co., Diamond Hill CrossFit, Impact Collision Parts Inc., United Metals, Boston Children’s Hospital Distribution Center, A Line Corporation, Laramee Wignall Real Estate, Development, Management; Blackstone Properties, Home Care New England Shipping and Receiving, Shamrock Well & Pump, Orbetron, Cowork Cumberland, Lincare, Laser Works of RI, Paul’s Water Works, YRC Freight, Dean Warehouse Services, Elite Allstars, Tate Doehler Strength and Conditioning, Olympia Gymnastics, Alpha Dog Center, Deutsche Nickel America Inc., Old Dominion, Storage Rentals of America, and Laz’s Barbershop.
The Municipal Resilience Program directly supports cities and towns to identify and fund priority resilience projects, with a particular focus on nature-based solutions and those benefiting disadvantaged communities.
“We look forward to building on the success of the first three rounds of the program and strengthening relationships with our municipal partners statewide to proactively address climate change,’ said Diehl.
With support from The Nature Conservancy, 20 municipalities have completed Community Resilience Building workshops and developed prioritized lists of actionable resilience plans and projects. Municipalities are then eligible to submit applications for MRP Action Grants with a 25 percent local match requirement. After a competitive review process, the selection committee recommended Cumberland’s proposals and others for funding.
The bank also named six municipalities to participate in the 2022 round of the MRP. This is the fourth round of the program and increases the number of participating communities to 26. Selected communities this year include Burrillville, Lincoln, Glocester, Charlestown, Narragansett and Richmond.
“Municipalities across the state are already feeling the impacts from climate change, from increased damage from storms to rising sea levels,” said Sue AnderBois, The Nature Conservancy’s climate and energy program manager. “The Nature Conservancy is proud to have partnered with the Infrastructure Bank to bring these planning workshops to 20 of the state’s 39 municipalities already, and we are so pleased to see the municipalities taking advantage of these initial grants to implement the recommendations of their workshops.”
All Rhode Island cities and towns are eligible to apply for the Municipal Resilience Program. More information on the program can be found at www.riib.org/mrp.
