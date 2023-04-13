WOONSOCKET – Founded in 1873, Precious Blood Church is marking its 150th anniversary this year.
“It’s a very special time for our parish,” said Rev. Michael Kelley, who has been the pastor at the church since 2013.
Kelley said Monsignor Charles Dauray, who was the third and longest-serving pastor of the church who came from Quebec, was instrumental in bringing congregations together. In his 54 years as pastor, he established St. Antoine Nursing Home, St. Clare School for Girls, St. Joseph’s Orphanage, and Mount St. Charles High School for boys.
Kelley said the city has changed immensely over the years, with new parishes built around Precious Blood, including St. Agatha’s and Our Lady Queen of Martyrs. Precious Blood still has a “thriving core,” he said.
Several events will be held to celebrate the 150th anniversary. Precious Blood will be hosting a coffee and pastries gathering on each first Sunday of the month following 9 a.m. Mass.
The first major observance will be this Sunday, April 16, when the Diocese of Providence’s concert organist, Henri St. Louis, and the Louise Tetreault chorale group will perform. Evan Lazdowski, a Pittsburg Opera House alumnus, will be the featured soloist. Tickets are available by calling Precious Blood at 401-744-6845. A church yard sale will be held on April 29 beginning at 9 a.m..
Well-known French-Canadian singer Josée Vachon will bring her repertoire of Franco-American folklore on Friday, May 19, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the parish hall at 94 Carrington Ave. Also featured that evening will be an Elvis tribute performance by Paul Aron.
A one-time super bingo will be June 9 at the parish hall beginning at 4 p.m., and a celebrated Mass by Assistant Bishop Richard Henning will take place Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.
A banner on the front of the church highlighting the 150th anniversary will remain in view until December.
Members of the Precious Blood 150th Anniversary Committee, headed by Kelley, includes John Goyette, Trudy Lamoureux, Donald Morse, Michael Platek, Marion Platek, Sandy Renaud and Jeannine Trudeau.
