LINCOLN – Marc Preira and Faizah Folarin, both of Pawtucket, have been named valedictorian and salutatorian of the William M. Davies Jr. Career & Technical High School Class of 2023.
Preira said he was “surprised and proud” to be named valedictorian. Though he hasn’t made a college decision, Preira said he is certain he wants to pursue a degree and eventually a career in mechanical engineering.
While at Davies, Preira has studied pre-engineering, taking classes in robotics, computer science and electronics.
“I’ve had an interest in engineering for most of my life,” he said.
Preira is a member of the National Technical Honor Society, the Rhode Island Honor Society, and a student of Onward We Learn. Additionally, he played basketball and soccer for Davies while also participating as an active member of his churches, Precious Blood Rectory in Woonsocket and Church of St. Theresa in Pawtucket.
Preira is the son of Desire Preira and Albertine Sadis.
“They’ve always helped me to be the best I could be, which really motivated me academically,” he said.
Throughout his time at Davies, Preira said he was focused on success, but if he could give his younger self advice, he’d say, “don’t be afraid to fail … sometimes you need to fail so you can learn from it.”
Folarin, this year’s salutatorian, will attend Providence College and continue her study of health careers through PC’s new nursing program. She said she hopes to eventually work in a neonatal or labor and delivery unit, or as a doula.
Extracurriculars Folarin has been involved in include being president of the National Honor Society, president of the class of 2023, member of the National Technical Honor Society, member of the Rhode Island Technical Honor society, member of the student council, a member of the directory of advisory council and a member of the student advisory council with the Rhode Island Department of Education.
Folarin also is a co-host of Davies SkillUSA fundraiser talent show, recipient of the 2022 Treasurer’s Youth Leader Award, a SeaCole Scholar, a basketball player and volunteers in the Pawtucket community.
As the oldest of four children, Folarin said she was motivated to do well in school so she could set a positive example for her younger siblings.
“I don’t want them to be me, I want them to be better than me,” she said.
Folarin thanked her parents, Fatai Folarin and Olasimbo Folarin, who have celebrated every milestone big or small, and said their support is what helped her to believe in herself.
“It motivates me to do well not only for myself, but for my family, my community and my friends,” Folarin said. “I’m grateful for them, for Davies and for every opportunity I’ve been given.”
Some advice Folarin has for underclassmen is to cherish and enjoy the high school years, network, seize every opportunity, and “don’t let people tell you that you can’t do it.”
