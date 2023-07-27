SCITUATE – Plans for a dog park in Scituate are at a very early stage, says Town Treasurer Ted Przybyla, who volunteers at the Scituate Animal Shelter and has proposed the park to the town.
Przybyla said dog parks are great recreational additions for residents and their pets, and provide space for community socializing. He recommended that the town begin putting away money to pay for a park during early discussions about how to spend American Rescue Plan Act money.
Last week, the Town Council approved setting aside $50,000 for a potential dog park from the $250,000 in matching community grants fund created using ARPA money.
“All we’ve done is toss it out there. What we’re hoping is that they’re interested,” Przybyla said.
Przybyla said he is one of a few Scituate residents who volunteer at the Scituate Animal Shelter almost every day. For him, spending time socializing and walking the dogs is therapeutic, and it helps the animals become more ready for adoption.
Once the thought came to his mind, Przybyla began visiting local dog parks. He said he found an elderly community in Uxbridge, Mass. with a dog park where people meet almost daily to let their dogs exercise while they catch up on the news.
“I want to see if there is a way we can provide that for dogs and also for their owners,” Przybyla said.
He said people love being able to sit in the park knowing that they and their dogs are safe to enjoy themselves.
Johanna Sparling, who was instrumental in helping to raise funds for renovations at the Scituate Animal Shelter, spoke out against a potential dog park in Clayville during a forum last week. She said Clayville residents are not at all happy about the rumors that the park could be located in their neighborhood.
Przybyla said there is no location selected at this time, but he said the baseball field next to the shelter, located at 106 George Washington Highway in Clayville, would make sense. The field is already mostly fenced in, and there wouldn’t be a need for clearing.
“We could repurpose the field,” he said.
Przybyla acknowledged that he heard that Clayville residents have “no appetite” for a dog park. He said the fear is that it will be popular, and create traffic, noise, and dog waste. While urban dog parks are busy, he said, he would not expect a dog park in Clayville to create a disturbance.
Przybyla says he envisions a well-regulated park with a backing ordinance that would ensure dog licensing and vaccinations.
“It could be simple, beautiful, and used for people to take their dogs off-leash,” he said.
Przybyla said that they would certainly apply for grants, and use the town’s new grant writer, Lisa Andoscia, to help with the project.
