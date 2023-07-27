Clayville baseball field
The baseball field next to the Scituate Animal Shelter in Clayville could be a potential place for a dog park as it is not currently being used, but village residents do not feel it is appropriate.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

SCITUATE – Plans for a dog park in Scituate are at a very early stage, says Town Treasurer Ted Przybyla, who volunteers at the Scituate Animal Shelter and has proposed the park to the town.

Przybyla said dog parks are great recreational additions for residents and their pets, and provide space for community socializing. He recommended that the town begin putting away money to pay for a park during early discussions about how to spend American Rescue Plan Act money.

