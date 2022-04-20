CUMBERLAND – So much has been written about the Blackstone River powering the American Industrial Revolution, but not nearly as much has been told about it before that time, when the Blackstone was known by Native Americans as the Kittacuck.
“Kittacuck Speaks,” an alternative to the more dominant narrative on the history of the river, will premiere this Friday, April 22, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St. in Cumberland. The free event is open to the public, but seating is limited.
The film tells the story from the perspective of the river itself, a deeply moving message from nature and urging everyone to be mindful of the hope, resilience, and compassion it bestows upon them and to work in harmony ensuring the health and wellbeing of the planet.
“Kittacuck Speaks” is an original film produced by the nonprofit environmental organization Friends of the Blackstone with grant funding from the Appalachian Mountain Club through the Rhode Island Rivers Council.
John Marsland, founder of the Friends of the Blackstone and co-director of the film with Vincent Mancini, told The Breeze that the stereotype of the river from older generations is that it’s still polluted and a disgusting place, but that’s just not true after decades of cleanup. The river doesn’t discriminate, he said. It is there for people and always has been.
So much of this project is about tying people back into this undervalued asset, Marsland said, and the importance of keeping it as a clean resource for people to use to address their mental health and anxiety.
Marsland said river advocates are focusing their attention these days on “Blue Mind,” a science showing how being near, on or in the water can make someone happier, healthier more connected, and better at what they do, according to the book of that title by Wallace Nichols. So much of the river’s true state goes back to before the Industrial Revolution and to the time Native Americans called it home, he said.
The film is written and narrated by Woonsocket native and North Scituate resident, Nipmuc member Bruce Curliss, and is directed by Vincent Mancini and John Marsland. Videography and editing were done by Gian Mancini.
Curliss said the concept detailed in the film is all about connecting people with water, which is the lifeblood of the earth and its people. It’s important to bring the importance of water back to the forefront of people’s thoughts, he said, especially as the precious resource is beginning to dry up.
Curliss says he remembers his early days of playing on the Blackstone River as a boy growing up in Woonsocket, finding extremely large goldfish and staying far away from the snapping turtles. The focus of the film is not on what the Industrial Revolution did to the river, he said, but on what it once meant for transportation, irrigation, and drinking.
As Curliss shares, he loves that there’s this relationship with the Friends of the Blackstone as natural allies, not with wedges created in saying that Native Americans are owed something due to everything that was done to them, but in working together for a better future. Natives have free access to the group’s kayaks and canoes as part of a harmonious relationship where everyone is in it for the good of humanity, he said.
Film creators are thanking their sponsors; Dunkin’ Donuts, Sprinkler Fitters Local 550 Boston, Navigant Credit Union, Cumberland Quarry, Blackstone Collaborative, the town of Cumberland, and the town of Lincoln.
