LINCOLN — When Lewis Prescott III was a young boy, he had no idea what the water department was – or that one even existed.
“I just knew you turned on the faucet and water came out,” he said. “I knew very little about the water before. I thought it just dropped out of the sky. I had no idea where it came from.”
Like many, he took the water service for granted. He couldn’t have predicted that he’d end up dedicating more than four decades of service to the Lincoln Water Commission, most recently serving as interim superintendent.
Prescott, who turned 69 in January, was first hired by the Lincoln Water Commission as a long-haired 20-something-year-old when he landed a part-time weekend gig handling calls, keeping an eye on the water levels, cutting grass and painting pumper stations.
The job was a perfect fit for the Lincoln resident, who could make a bit of money working two days a week for the LWC while still attending classes at the University of Rhode Island. He had worked a few other jobs, like at Peterson/Puritan in Cumberland, Emblem and Badge in Johnston, Tower Iron Works, and a catering position, but nothing compared to the LWC.
“I liked working outside with the crew, learning what they were doing. I liked the physical work,” said Prescott. His father had wanted him to be a chiropractor, but that was not to be.
In 1977, an opening became available for a full-time position as a LWC utility man. Prescott still remembers, without hesitation, the day he was officially promoted: March 20, 1977.
“I worked a lot in the field, all kinds of hours and in all kinds of weather, from water main breaks and blizzards to maintaining pump stations, troubleshooting the controls when there was a problem, doing weekly water samplings, GIS mapping; every time they came up with something new they put me in charge,” he said with a chuckle.
A photograph pinned to his desk shows Prescott leaning against a sign he designed and painted in the ’80s promoting water conservation in town.
“I always paid close attention to the things going on, and I always took notes,” he said. “What I could remember I did, and what I couldn’t remember I wrote down. And I always asked questions. You have to be inquisitive and you have to like what you’re doing.” And he does still enjoy it.
“Mainly, for me, it’s the field work that I enjoy, and the feeling that I’m accomplishing something for the commission and the public at the same time. If I can help someone along the line, that’s what I’m here for.”
Whether it was a water main break or water coming into someone’s home, he said the LWC team responds quickly and immediately works to get to the root of the problem.
Some solutions are simpler than others. Sometimes, as Prescott fondly recalls, they’re working in blizzard conditions for 14 hours. Whatever it takes to “keep the water flowing.”
“A lot of people don’t realize the work that goes into it. When you get up to take a shower or make your coffee, people don’t think about their water often, until something goes wrong.”
Prescott went from utility man to pipefitter to backhoe operator to senior foreman, assistant to the superintendent, and in his words, “held the reins” as interim superintendent. There’s no such thing as “not my job” for Prescott.
Lincoln has hired Bob Anderson for the superintendent role. Anderson was most recently Cumberland’s public works director for more than six years.
Speaking to The Breeze on his last day as interim superintendent, Prescott said he’s learned a lot over the years, especially the past year in the “crow’s nest,” as he calls the superintendent’s office.
“It all looks so much different when you’re in the crow’s nest and can see exactly where we need to make improvements,” he said. “With Bob here now, the two of us can work together to move the water commission forward and to continue to supply the people with great quality water.
Prescott still has three years left in his contract, and he’s not really talking retirement yet. Eventually, he said, he or “the guy upstairs” will make that decision.
In the meantime, he’s happy to help.
“When you’re called to a job, you have to keep in mind you’re working for the public’s health and safety and quality of life,” he said. “I hope we can bring this department up to be the best in the state.”
