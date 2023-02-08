NORTH PROVIDENCE – Representatives from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation met with North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi and Johnston Mayor Joe Polisena Jr. on Monday to talk about what it would take to get the Greystone Sluiceway Bridge at their town line to be replaced to accommodate vehicle traffic.
Ultimately, said Lombardi after that meeting, it just doesn’t seem feasible for the larger project to move forward, and he expects the state to proceed with construction of a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge.
The full replacement project is estimated at $20 million, and the state is also saying North Providence and Johnston would have to take over maintenance of the bridge going forward if it was to be reopened to vehicle traffic instead of going with a much more affordable bicycle and pedestrian bridge.
The traffic numbers showing this bridge as little more than a cut-thru between Waterman Avenue and Route 44 don’t seem to justify such a drastic action, said Lombardi.
“I don’t think it would be a wise expenditure,” he said.
The state will also be getting the towns numbers on what the estimated maintenance costs would be.
Broader plans, as advocated by the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council, are for the bridge to eventually connect nearby Cricket Field with the broader Woonasquatucket River Greenway.
The decision to permanently cut off traffic here has drawn criticism from some of those residents who used the bridge to cut through and avoid Route 44 traffic.
Resident Christopher Gosetti posted a video last week showing driver after driver leaving Route 44 following an incident that shut it down, only to learn that the area is no longer open to traffic and be forced to turn around. That sort of scenario is exactly why this bridge is so important to people who drive in the area, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.