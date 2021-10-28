SCITUATE – Five low-to-moderate-income condo units at Chopmist Hill Estates, developed by former Town Council President John Mahoney, will sell for nearly double an initial asking price after the Plan Commission approved an increase in area median income requirements.
The Plan Commission voted unanimously on Oct. 19 to increase the price point for the two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo units.
Initially, the five LMI condo units were slated to sell at 80 percent AMI, or at $180,000 per unit, but after receiving approval from Rhode Island Housing and the Scituate Plan Commission, condos are approved to sell at 120 percent AMI, or around $328,000, said Mahoney.
Market rate pricing on the remaining 13 units is at $430,000, according to Mahoney.
Rhode Island Housing uses U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development calculations, said attorney Matthew Landry, in calculating AMI. It has fluctuated through the years and in each municipality, he said. The original approval of 80 percent AMI in Scituate was in 2016, and presently equates to approximately $60,000-$61,000, meaning a three-person family earning $60,000 per year may qualify for the LMI condos, but a three-person family making $62,000 might not, Landry said.
The increase will mean a three-person family may earn anywhere between $60,000 and $90,000 per year to qualify for Chopmist Hill’s LMI condos.
The developer argues that Scituate is lacking in LMI housing stock, and the project not only adds to the stock, but it also increases the number of people who qualify.
Landry said the change in final plans for the Chopmist Estates is “narrow in scope,” and no other changes to the plans are being made. He added that the town set a precedent in 2019 at Wine Berry Condominiums when it increased the project’s AMI from 100 to 120 percent.
Mahoney told The Valley Breeze & Observer that all 18 units are already sold, including the five units at the increased AMI.
The change was necessary due to increased lumber and material costs, Mahoney said. He added that the housing market has also gotten better since 2016.
“I can’t even build them at that cost,” he said of the 80 percent AMI price tag.
He said the condominiums are “high-end” units and “fully loaded,” with a garage, granite countertops, and “incredible” landscaping.
Mahoney added that phase one of the project is almost complete, including infrastructure, the retention pond, sewer and water. He added that one sample home is completed.
“Contrary to what the neighbors say, this is a high-end development,” he said.
Mahoney added that neighbors and abutters “should be happy” because concerns over the “type of people” a lower LMI would bring in will not be a problem anymore.
Abutters to the condo project are in legal proceedings with Chopmist Hill Estates and its owner, MacIntosh Hill Estates, regarding violations of town ordinances and state regulations regarding site water runoff at the project.
Representing abutters John and Jennifer Patrie, attorney Robert Flaherty warned the commission against deciding until the case is decided in the Rhode Island Superior Court.
The Plan Commission initially approved the Chopmist Hill Estates with several stipulations, including water testing on-site and at abutters’ wells to ensure underground aquifer water levels. Developers appealed in Superior Court, which created a consent agreement on the plans and negating the Plan Commission’s stipulations.
Due to the consent agreement, Flaherty said his “position is you (Plan Commission) no longer have authority to modify that decision.”
Landry responded that the AMI adjustment is “really an administrative review,” which was heard by the Plan Commission “out of an abundance of caution.”
Town Solicitor David Petrarca said there was some risk in deciding on the matter, while Town Planner Ashley Sweet gave the board the green light.
“The changing of AMI from 80 to 120 does not affect any condition to find on,” Sweet said.
