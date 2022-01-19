PAWTUCKET – A program approved last fall to crack down on illegal disposal of waste in the city is officially expected to launch in February, according to representatives from Mayor Donald Grebien’s office.
Spokeswoman Emily Rizzo said the parts needed for the vehicle that will be used to pick up heavy items from sidewalks and other spots have come in, and the appropriate modifications are being made as officials prepare to launch the program on the streets with a goal of cleaner neighborhoods.
“We’re hoping that can be up and running in the next month,” she said.
Just as it’s a priority to address snow and ice this winter, bulky waste removal is also high on the city’s priority list, said Rizzo. She added that the new program will also target illegal mixing of trash with recyclable materials in recycling bins.
City leaders gave their initial stamp of approval in late November to ordinance changes that would penalize residents who dispose of bulky waste items in illegal ways.
Public Works Director Dave Clemente, speaking in November, emphasized the importance of addressing mattresses and other larger trash items that are left on the side of the road for weeks at a time. He said then that recycling bins contaminated with trash are also costing the city a lot of money.
“It truly is out of control,” Clemente said at the time.
The changes were spurred by the discovery that the city didn’t have language requiring that bulky waste pickups be scheduled with the DPW. A new series of fines for violations needed approval from the City Council.
As previously reported, bulky waste monitoring will be on a two-week rotation. In week one, a crew with their own lift truck will follow the trash collection routes, picking up any unscheduled bulky waste on city sidewalks along with any emergency requests that come up.
Week two will be a bit modified, say officials, with the crew following the same process as week one for Mondays and Tuesdays, but then one employee moving on Wednesday to Friday to inspect recyclable materials for contamination and helping zoning in the fining of violators. The other employee will be used elsewhere in the DPW, including for graffiti removal and sign repairs.
The new DPW employees will be cooperating with zoning by documenting and writing fines.
Under the approved policy, bulky waste items must be scheduled with the DPW and the appropriate fees paid prior to pickups being made. Violations for not scheduling pickups would result in fines of $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense, and $400 for the third or subsequent offense.
Officials are promising common sense as they implement the program, and residents also have the right to appeal fines to Municipal Court.
The city requires a $16 charge to dispose of refrigerators, freezers, mattresses, and box springs. There is no charge for stoves, washers, dryers, air conditioners (limit two per year, additional air conditioners are $16 per unit), water coolers, or televisions. All of these items must be scheduled for pickup by the owner of a property before putting them on the curbside.
Call 401-728-0500, ext. 233, to schedule collections, and visit www.pawtucketri.com/public-works-department/trashrecycling-collections for a list of rules.
