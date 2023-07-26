Ribbon Cutting of Lab

From left to right: Luz Rojas, Progreso Latino’s Mentorship Program Coordinator, Mario Bueno, Progreso Latino’s Executive Director, Claudia Cordon, Progreso Latino’s Adult Education Director, Rafael Yepez, Progreso Latino’s Board Member, Nathali Sanchez, Progreso Latino’s intern, Emelyn Sucuqui, Progreso Latino’s intern, Christian Ramos, Progreso Latino’s intern, Robert K. Vincent, IGT Global Solutions Corporation Chairperson, Osmery Estrella, Progreso Latino’s intern, Rafael Peguero, Central Falls Councilman, Javelyn Contreras, Progreso Latino’s intern, Natalia Lima, Progreso Latino’s Board Member, Maria C. Betancur, Progreso Latino’s Job Club Coordinator

CENTRAL FALLS – Progreso Latino is the recipient of an IGT after school advantage program technology lab, for which the organization held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 14.

The lab has been installed by volunteers and includes 16 Dell desktops, accompanying Microsoft Office licenses, and an ELMO smart board to connect all computers. Progreso Latino has been using the lab for student classes and programming at the organization.

