CENTRAL FALLS – Progreso Latino is the recipient of an IGT after school advantage program technology lab, for which the organization held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 14.
The lab has been installed by volunteers and includes 16 Dell desktops, accompanying Microsoft Office licenses, and an ELMO smart board to connect all computers. Progreso Latino has been using the lab for student classes and programming at the organization.
“This is a very useful tool for our programs that we already offer and it’s available for job club participants,” said Mario Bueno, executive director at Progreso Latino. “It’s very helpful for our community.”
The donation, valued at $15,000, will support the organization’s youth and adult education programs.
Progreso Latino’s mission is to help Rhode Island’s Latino and immigrant communities achieve greater self-sufficiency and socio-economic progress by providing transformational programs that support personal growth and social change.
“Technology is an essential part of the services Progreso Latino provides to the greater Central Falls community and IGT’s donation enables us to offer enhanced resources to our students,” Bueno said.
The new lab will be useful for everything from science and technology summer courses to career development and citizenship programs for adults, Bueno said.
“Our goal is to use it to its highest potential, to the benefit of our community members and hopefully these resources will lead to other resources. We appreciate IGT’s generosity and its shared commitment to education.”
Progreso Latino is working on many new initiatives, including one with Rhode Island housing for lead abatement in the city of Central Falls as well as VITA income tax assistance services to help people register for their tax identification number.
“We are (also) working with students who are taking the oral test at the DMV for the driver’s test, prepping students that are having difficulty passing the driver’s test, which is something new being offered,” said Bueno.
Progreso Latino now also has a mentorship program for young people and they are encouraging adults in the community who want to become mentors to sign up and mentor a young person or student in Central Falls. Those interested can call 401-728-5920, ext. 101, to get started.
“There’s so many programs that we’re working on in the community and we are happy with the engagement; there’s a lot of volunteers that are engaged in helping others and we’re very happy about that,” Bueno said.
What Bueno said he loves most about his work with the organization is seeing people’s lives change as a result of the innovative programming being offered.
“(It’s) seeing people when they’re able to address their challenges and achieve their goals, whether that’s by dieting and eating nutritious food through our wellness program or someone who’s gotten a new job through our job club,” Bueno said.
This summer, the organization is running a youth theater program and is trying to work more closely with schools.
“This is a community endeavor and we’re happy we’re working together and fighting isolation; people are coming out now and want to engage more,” Bueno said.
As part of their strategic plan, Progreso Latino is looking to expand their organization.
“Our space is very limited so we’re in that process,” Bueno said. “I’m hopeful about that so we can serve more people.”
