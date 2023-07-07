FOSTER – Foster officials announced that $3 million in general obligation bonds were sold as of June 27, marking progress for upcoming construction of the new Foster Police Department.
The bond will finance the new police station as well as other related projects. Foster Police Department Building Committee spokesperson Susan Joyce said that in addition to the bond, it is hoped that the town will receive additional funds from the state, as well as a federal grant for dispatch communications equipment.
Joyce said the project is expected to be awarded to a contractor sometime in October.
In a memo to the town, Foster officials announced that its bonds met “tremendous demand,” and received an interest rate of 3.43 percent, earning a rating from Moody’s Investors Service of Aa2. The median rating for cities and towns is lower at Aa3.
The most recent updates for the station, which will be located at the intersection of Routes 6 and 94, were in March. They include revised plans with new designated parking spaces and parking lot arrangements.
The need for a new station came when the current building, which is a retrofitted home, was found to have excessive deficiencies and to be inadequate for proper police activities. At the time when the town voted on the bond, if Foster did not provide a safe environment for police business, the state would likely have taken action.
In 2021, the town overwhelmingly voted in favor of a $3 million bond to fund the new station. Due to post-COVID rising inflation, Joyce said the FPDBC is working to allocate additional funds. Sen. Jack Reed assisted Foster in obtaining more than $100,000 for communication equipment at the station, and has also discussed energy efficiency incentives with Rhode Island Energy.
The new police station is proposed as a 6,000-square-foot building with estimated cost of approximately $2.4 million, though estimates were made before rising prices on materials, according to FPDBC Chairperson Joe Walsh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.