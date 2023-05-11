The condition of Mendon Road near Burger King is OK right now, but recurring potholes have continued to torment drivers. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is now planning a drainage and repaving project.
CUMBERLAND – Mendon Road’s perennial pothole zone between Route 295 and Route 116 should finally see a permanent fix.
The Breeze reported five years ago on the mysterious water in the area that mixes with new asphalt patches to cause a near-constant state of disrepair.
The highway superintendent at the time, Frank Stowik, said that the trouble area had led to many vehicle damage claims each year, with piles of asphalt splashed on the side of the road. The Breeze measured one pothole that was a foot deep.
Stowik said at the time that a solution to the pooled water would be to dig up the area and install a basin farther south of it. He noted that state roads are out of the town’s hands.
A possible factor leading to water issues, said officials in 2018, was a nearby retaining pond that was in bad shape, and that pond appears to have had little done to it since.
Charles St. Martin, spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation that has continued to patch the area in the years since, said RIDOT is currently in the design phase for a project to resurface Mendon Road from I-295 to the Lincoln town line. The department will advertise for a contractor this fall and construction is expected to begin next spring, he said.
The project calls for drainage improvements, including the specific area of Mendon Road asked about by The Breeze, said St. Martin.
“The design includes several new catch basins in that area at the low point of the road and a new stormwater treatment system to help improve that water quality on its way to the Blackstone River,” he said.
The Breeze also asked about what plans there are to improve sidewalks in the area, given recommendations in a recently completed sidewalk study that existing sidewalks on Mendon Road be repaired and gaps filled in, St. Martin said they will repair or replace existing sidewalks along the project area, and the project will also see paving of Angell Road from Mendon Road to Diamond Hill Road (the sidewalk study also recommended that the town advocate with the state for sidewalks on Angell Road).
