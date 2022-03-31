CUMBERLAND – The town of Cumberland has partnered with CGI Digital to coordinate a series of educational videos highlighting everything the community has to offer to residents, visitors and businesses.
Mayor Jeff Mutter said a highly visible interface on the town website will allow viewers to learn more about area attractions, quality of life, economic development and more.
“We are excited to show off our beautiful community and all the reasons Cumberland is a vibrant, wonderful place to live, work and play,” he said.
CGI Digital selected Cumberland to be one of the featured communities in this year’s Rhode Island initiative, along with Smithfield, Portsmouth and Narragansett, said Chief of Staff Sara Brelsford.
Once complete, she said, the town will use the video package on its website and social platforms to promote everything good about Cumberland, including the Boys & Girls Club, Franklin Farm, and others.
Mutter is encouraging businesses to be part of the initiative. The program presents the opportunity for them to enhance their online presence through a sponsorship of the video.
