WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket City Council on Monday heard from several city residents on Monday about the recent tax bills that were sent out late and the higher payments many are paying on those bills due to a revaluation and separate tax levy increase.

Also Monday, the council voted to hire legal counsel in advance of a hearing tonight, Sept. 15, on the potential removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office. That meeting is set for 7 p.m. at City Hall.

Tags

(2) comments

Uhm...Yeah...No
Uhm...Yeah...No

So many glaring examples of completely ineffective obtuse leadership,

Having already sent Woonsocket's tax bills late...these council members had to have known unhappy property owners would be attending this council meeting...yet not one of them did anything but once again brush off the people they serve with -

“We won’t be able to give you an answer tonight,” said Council President Dan Gendron. “But we will be looking into this further, and hopefully we’ll be able to get you an answer soon.” [ohmy]

Councilor Gendron says “This will not fall on deaf ears,”.

It already has

Neither the mayor or the city solicitor even bothering to show up for this meeting tells anyone all they need to know about Woonsocket's leadership from top to bottom.

Yet notice how immediately outraged and concerned they all are about acquiescing to the police union's concerns? Notice how when it comes to pleasing their good old boy network pals, the matter is completely unacceptable and must be swiftly remedied?

"You Reap What You Sow" [sad]

Add Reply
James Peters
James Peters

Municipal unions own Woonsocket. Ever notice how there are virtually no private sector unions left here?

This scenario guarantees more taxes and less people being able to afford them. The decline will continue.....

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.