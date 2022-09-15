WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket City Council on Monday heard from several city residents on Monday about the recent tax bills that were sent out late and the higher payments many are paying on those bills due to a revaluation and separate tax levy increase.
Also Monday, the council voted to hire legal counsel in advance of a hearing tonight, Sept. 15, on the potential removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office. That meeting is set for 7 p.m. at City Hall.
The council on Monday heard from police on one of the issues that led to Thursday’s formal proceedings, the mayor’s decision not to pay them based on raises approved by the council.
The council and Baldelli-Hunt have recently pinned the blame on one another for local tax increases. Property owners on Monday questioned why they received substantial tax increases due to the revaluation of properties while others didn’t.
“We’re facing a rental and housing crisis already,” said Louis Parente of NRI Realty. “I have one property that went up by $6,000, and we represent 500 units in the city. Where is all the extra money going? Who reviewed it? Who gave the final say on it?”
“We won’t be able to give you an answer tonight,” said Council President Dan Gendron. “But we will be looking into this further, and hopefully we’ll be able to get you an answer soon.”
“We own multiple family properties in the city that are taxed commercially,” said Christopher Chester. “They were taxed at $8,500 a year, they’re almost $13,000 now.”
Neither Baldelli-Hunt nor City Solicitor John DeSimone attended Monday’s meeting.
“Woonsocket wasn’t my first choice to live. My house went from $244,000 to $500,000. I understand everything is going up, but what I do have a problem with is that you’re perpetuating a slum,” said resident Rhonda Sharon. She said she would be happy to accept a check to leave.
Resident Priscilla Hudson added that as a tenant, the new tax bills will cause her to move out of the city, as there are no places in Woonsocket to rent that are reasonable. Bill Garibo who lives in Johnston and owns multi-family homes in Rhode Island, and claims he has been trying to maintain the rent for the families who live in these homes, says one resident may now have to live in his car.
“We are on the path to imploding,” said property owner Kyle Couture, who told the council that commercial property owners were disproportionately hurt with the recent revaluation. He said his taxes more than doubled.
“This will not fall on deaf ears,” said Gendron.
Communities are required by law to decrease the tax rate by an amount equal to overall increases in property values, but residents who see their assessments go up more than the average typically see tax increases after a revaluation.
Council members have told property owners who saw significant increases this year that they should review their assessments and appeal them, saying some went up by a far greater rate than the average.
Baldelli-Hunt has criticized councilors for their separate tax levy increase this year, but council members have countered that this increase was less than 1 percent.
The council on Monday also heard from local police officers about their lack of pay increases despite a new council-ratified police contract. That dispute was the last straw, Gendron has said, in Councilor Denise Sierra’s move to try to remove the mayor from office.
“The contract was ratified and signed on August 15,” said Debra Batista, representative for the Woonsocket police union. “The decision from your legal counsel and city solicitor was that it was a legal and binding contract yet the women of the Woonsocket police department have not seen their pay increased.”
Batista said the union has filed two grievances and legal letters on the pay issue.
“You can’t hold somebody’s wages,” she said.
Gendron said the council passed the wage increase, and the mayor’s veto was overridden.
Councilor Jim Cournoyer said it’s the solicitor and not the mayor with the law degree and the legal analysis of the charter, asking the city’s finance office why the wage increases have not been made to police yet. He read multiple emails sent between the city solicitor, finance employees, and the mayor.
Deputy Director of Finance Cindy Johnston declined to comment on the issue, noting that it’s one of the items up for discussion in this week’s hearing to consider removing them mayor from office.
“We’ve seen this nonsense before,” said Cournoyer. “It’s going to come to a head really soon. It’s going to cost the city more money in legal fees and other nonsense.”
Gendron apologized on behalf of the city and the council for the pay delay.
“We heard an earful tonight, as we should have,” said Cournoyer, as the conversation circled back to taxes. He noted that the mayor submitted a budget with an increase of only $73 this year.
“We increased the levy by 1 percent, and what you see happening is a lot of businesses didn’t see any change, single families saw a drop, and it got shoved to the multi-families and perhaps well, I’ll leave it at that,” said Cournoyer.
The council on Monday also voted to hire legal counsel for a hearing involving the mayor’s potential removal from office tonight, Sept. 15, with Councilors Valerie Gonzalez and David Soucy against it. Gonzalez said the council is already in a toxic relationship with the mayor, and this process will only make things worse.
Cournoyer disagreed, saying the council censured the mayor in the past and Gonzalez had made the same point then. He said the mayor’s decision not to pay police takes things to another level.
“For me it’s like a child, it’s late we’re going to go to bed soon, you can’t just ignore the misbehavior,” he said.
“Because it’s so late, it’s a censure that’s going to cost us a lot of money,” added council member David Soucy. “I think it’s going to be wasted money at this late juncture.”
“I certainly don’t want to discuss the impending hearing, why wouldn’t you go into this without any legal counsel,” said Councilor Sierra. We’re talking a couple of hours to mediate because our city solicitor cannot.”
“This resolution does not say that you agree with the charges, it simply says we are authorizing the hiring of legal counsel,” said Gendron.
“If anyone feels like their term is close to being over, then walk away,” he said, adding that the council has a responsibility to fulfill its oath whenever that happens to be during their time in office.
“Saying that it’s too close to the end of the term is like telling a police officer to ignore a drunk driver who is close to the end of their shift,” he added.
So many glaring examples of completely ineffective obtuse leadership,
Having already sent Woonsocket's tax bills late...these council members had to have known unhappy property owners would be attending this council meeting...yet not one of them did anything but once again brush off the people they serve with -
“We won’t be able to give you an answer tonight,” said Council President Dan Gendron. “But we will be looking into this further, and hopefully we’ll be able to get you an answer soon.” [ohmy]
Councilor Gendron says “This will not fall on deaf ears,”.
It already has
Neither the mayor or the city solicitor even bothering to show up for this meeting tells anyone all they need to know about Woonsocket's leadership from top to bottom.
Yet notice how immediately outraged and concerned they all are about acquiescing to the police union's concerns? Notice how when it comes to pleasing their good old boy network pals, the matter is completely unacceptable and must be swiftly remedied?
"You Reap What You Sow" [sad]
Municipal unions own Woonsocket. Ever notice how there are virtually no private sector unions left here?
This scenario guarantees more taxes and less people being able to afford them. The decline will continue.....
