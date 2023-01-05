SCITUATE – Two local developers are suing Scituate for losses caused by increased lumber costs and delays in construction when the town incorrectly labeled a home at 8 Clinton Ave. as being in the Hope Village Overlay District.
Property owners Stephen Antonellis and Benjamin Tucker claim the town is liable for more than $10,000 in damages after the Hope Village Overlay District Committee illegally exercised jurisdiction over the property and caused construction delays.
On Oct. 6, the owners filed a claim with the town for damages incurred from construction delays and the town responded by Nov. 15 that it would not compensate the owners for alleged losses.
According to a complaint filed in Rhode Island Superior Court on Dec. 5, property owners in September 2020 purchased the home, which was in “extremely poor condition and needed extensive interior and exterior renovations.”
Further description of the home states it represented blight in an otherwise charming neighborhood, the complaint reads.
Listed as a cape style home, the owners planned to rehabilitate it into a Colonial by adding a second floor to the structure. Construction began in September 2020 with demolition permits obtained from the town.
By Dec. 2, 2020, with interior demolition complete and design plans in hand, Calista McDermott of the Scituate Building Department informed the owners that the application would need to be processed with the Hope Village Overlay District. The charge of the HVOD is to encourage the village’s character to be maintained, and the design plans would need to be approved by the committee.
On Dec. 9, 2020, HVOD virtually reviewed design plans with the property owners, and unanimously denied the architectural plans for the new style of home. The committee preferred a cape style, similar to homes on the street, and suggested plans in that style be presented at the next meeting.
On Jan. 20, 2021, owners returned with a hastily drawn sketch of a cape home at the request of HVOD Chairperson Fred Faria. The designs were edited by committee member Harley Bartlett, and accepted with a checklist of conditions.
The complainants argue that during the time between December 2020 and January 2021, lumber costs increased 5.8 percent and delivery times increased from three weeks to eight weeks.
“The renovation was at a standstill for eight weeks as (the owners) waited for the lumber to be delivered,” the complaint read.
During that time, the owners researched zoning maps in town, and found that the home was removed from the HVOD in 2002.
In March 2021, lumber was delivered and construction on framing the second floor of the home began again.
By April 2021, a stop-work order was placed on the property asking owners to contact Faria, who said he was committed to “preserving the village character.”
Owners then contacted Faria and notified him that the home was not located in the HVOD. The stop order was removed after a review of the plans.
Construction continued from April 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022, when a note was found on the door requesting that the owners contact former Building Official George Dumont. By Jan. 14 of last year, the owners contacted the town for a decision on whether the property was within HVOD boundaries. They met with former Town Councilor Michael Marcello and the town solicitor and they confirmed that 8 Clinton Ave. was not in the district and did not need approval from the HVOD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.