SCITUATE – Two local developers are suing Scituate for losses caused by increased lumber costs and delays in construction when the town incorrectly labeled a home at 8 Clinton Ave. as being in the Hope Village Overlay District.

Property owners Stephen Antonellis and Benjamin Tucker claim the town is liable for more than $10,000 in damages after the Hope Village Overlay District Committee illegally exercised jurisdiction over the property and caused construction delays.

