NORTH PROVIDENCE – Property values in North Providence are up dramatically according to the latest completed revaluation, with values of single-family homes jumping by 36 percent and commercial properties by 29 percent.
The rise in values, similar to what’s being seen in many other communities, does not mean that all taxpayers will be paying more on their annual bills, as the tax rate, currently at $22.81 for single-family homes, will need to be “equalized” downward to account for the overall increase in values, in keeping with state law.
“The property values increased like crazy,” said Mayor Charles Lombardi.
Communities are not allowed by law to use increased property values to generate more revenue, thus why they need to equalize the tax rate per $1,000 of value on properties. Council President Dino Autiello said this week that the council’s priority during the upcoming budget season will be to make sure the correct equalization happens, as many residents have reached out to express concern.
According to a presentation available for viewing by residents, tax value notices will include a phone number for them to call to arrange an informal hearing with the revaluation company, Northeast Revaluation Group LLC. Personal hearings will be made by appointment with everyone who requests one.
Those who appeal are asked to bring with them any documents or evidence supporting their claim, including real estate appraisals, any documents on easements, wetlands, etc., and photos or documents relating to structural issues or other problems.
No adjustments are made at the hearing, and all property owners who have a hearing will get a review and adjustments will be made when appropriate. The hearing officer will discuss property values only, and will not have information on tax rates.
Those who attend a hearing will receive a notice by mail indicating whether their assessment has been changed, and, if so, what the new value is. If the property owner isn’t satisfied, they have the right to appeal to the North Providence tax assessor when they receive their tax bill.
Lombardi said this week that he and his team are still trying to put the 2023-2024 budget together by an April 4 deadline, and he is still hopeful that it won’t include a tax increase. Some taxpayers will likely see an increase, however, because of the jump in property values, he said. There were homes, he said, that doubled in value from three years earlier.
The rule of thumb after a typical revaluation, which this one isn’t, said Lombardi, is that a third of properties increase in value, a third decrease, and a third stay about the same.
According to Northeast’s revaluation presentation, single-family home values increased from $1.8 billion to $2.45 billion, or a 36 percent jump overall.
Commercial properties increased in total value from $542.6 million to $701.2 million, or 29 percent overall.
This was a full revaluation, which is done every nine years, with visits to homes and a full analysis of properties rather than the statistical revaluation analysis that is done every three years. Values effective as of Dec. 31, 2022.
The last statistical revaluation in this town of 34,114 people was effective as of Dec. 31, 2019.
The cost of conducting the revaluation was estimated at about $225,000.
Lombardi said the town didn’t go the route of other communities and ask the General Assembly for permission to delay its revaluation.
In the last full revaluation of 2013, also done by Northeast, values overall declined by 10 percent.
The revaluation process included taking a group of properties that have recently sold representing all variety of characteristics and price ranges, then creating a property data file of sold properties containing sale prices and data about characteristics that are key in determining value such as land size, dwelling style, size and age, etc. Valuation models or schedules are then applied to the file of sold properties and repeatedly refined until the new assessed value on each sold property closely matches its sale price, and models are then applied to the descriptions of all properties in the municipalities for a new set of assessments.
