NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town officials are now studying whether to set limits on where self-storage facilities could be built.
Councilor Ron Baccala, the main voice opposing development of such a facility off Mineral Spring Avenue behind the old public safety complex, is asking that storage facilities be limited to industrial zones only, and away from commercial and residential zones.
Baccala had previously suggested a complete ban on storage facilities, but at the June 6 council meeting, requested a discussion and vote on limiting them to limited areas zoned for industrial use, and to have any discussion of findings reported to the Planning Department.
Baccala mentioned how the storage facilities are being added all over the area, popping up “like it’s just add water,” and he’s not alone in being against them. He said he wants North Providence to avoid becoming overloaded with the storage units, as some other communities have been. He said he’s not totally against the use, but said these buildings should be confined to certain areas.
The council ultimately voted to send the matter to its ordinance subcommittee for consideration.
Such a ban would prohibit all such buildings along the main commercial corridors, such as Mineral Spring Avenue and Route 44.
The plan from a developer to create two new commercial buildings on the front part of the old safety complex property and a storage facility at the rear remains in limbo, with Baccala and others in vocal opposition. Baccala said this week that he doesn’t believe that proposal would be grandfathered in, as the town hasn’t given approvals for a zone change or needed abandonment of roads.
Baccala maintains that once officials open the door to one storage facility in an area, they’ll have little choice but to allow all of them, and such facilities, he says, add little of value to the community.
