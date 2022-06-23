WOONSOCKET – Discussion over an ordinance got personal during Monday’s City Council meeting, after Councilor Roger Jalette proposed legislation that would add a question to the ballot in November that could change the city’s charter.
The question would singularly give the council authority to appoint the city solicitor, a process that is currently carried out by both the legislative and executive branches. The mayor submits a candidate and the council may either approve or reject their candidate.
Jalette’s question, however, would give voters the option to give that power exclusively to the seven elected council members.
“It’s something I’ve had in the back of my mind for years. Ever since a solicitor at a City Council meeting in the past said that as far as he was concerned he was part of the Fontaine administration, it has bothered me and I wanted to do something about it,” Jalette said.
Councilors David Soucy and Valerie Gonzalez immediately voiced their opposition to the ballot question.
“Personally, I think it’s important that any administration has the opportunity to choose their team, so to speak … as it is, the checks and balances are already there, in my opinion,” Soucy said, to which Gonzalez agreed.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was the most vocal opponent to the ballot question.
“So you’re saying that because Mr. Attorney-Ten-Years-Ago said something at a City Council meeting, that that justifies a charter change where all the power of appointing a city solicitor or removing a city solicitor will come from the City Council without any input from an administration who, whichever councilor stated it, works more with one person sitting here, works more with the city solicitor than the seven councilors collectively do? We work every single day, like Councilman Cournoyer said in the past. This is our full-time job, this is what we need to do. How do we feel we’re getting appropriate legal counsel from an attorney when that person, no matter who is sitting in that chair, has complete obligation to you, because you can remove that person from their seat?”
Baldelli-Hunt said that she would bring the question to legal counsel, to the attorney general’s office, and “any other department that would need to see if this brings fair and balanced government to a municipality.”
Council President Daniel Gendron made clear for the public’s benefit that a vote on the ordinance that evening would only put the question on the next ballot for the voters to decide, it would not change anything immediately.
Gendron also asked current City Solicitor John DeSimone if he believed the ordinance was legal, to which he replied, “I believe it is.”
Council Vice President John Ward pointed out that in the town of Lincoln, where he works, the Town Solicitor is selected and appointed exclusively by the council.
“However I may feel about the ultimate decision, I think that it merits consideration and I’ll support the ordinance,” Ward said.
The discussion turned shortly after Baldelli-Hunt asked why Jalette didn’t submit an ordinance to designate an executive solicitor and a legislative solicitor, as DeSimone has proposed since he began in the role.
“Like I said, I’ve been giving this a lot of thought for a lot of years, and I’ve felt uncomfortable about that city solicitor for a long time and I just feel it’s the prudent thing to do. I don’t know why you’re making a mountain out of a molehill here, Mayor. Nothing is going to change as far as a city solicitor’s duties are concerned,” Jalette said.
When Baldelli-Hunt then asked why he submitted the ordinance, Jalette responded, “to help protect the city solicitor’s position.”
“Ah, OK. So now you’re shedding more light on things by continuing to talk. In other words, what you’re saying is you appoint a city solicitor and what you basically do is you are telling that city solicitor, ‘If you don’t agree with the council, we will remove you, because we appoint you.’ That’s exactly what you’re doing,” Baldelli-Hunt said with a slight laugh.
Jalette said, “Isn’t that you’re the position you’re in right now?”
Baldelli-Hunt responded that she can’t remove the city solicitor.
“Why are you looking to move all power to the council?” she asked.
“Maybe it’s because I don’t trust you as a mayor,” Jalette responded.
“Oh, you don’t trust me. You know what, councilman, let me explain something to you. Your ill feelings toward me, I can identify why, but I will not tell the public why, you don’t trust an administration that has corrected errors that you’ve made over the years as a city councilman?” Baldelli-Hunt started, before Ward cut her off with a motion to move the question, which calls for an end to debate.
Gendron accepted the motion and called a vote on the ordinance. It passed 5-2, with Soucy and Gonzalez voting against.
