CUMBERLAND – Mayor Jeff Mutter’s opening budget proposal calls for a spending increase of just under 3 percent, though he said there are dozens of factors that could change the budget over the coming weeks and months.
One of those factors, as always, is Cumberland’s unusual unsynchronized budget process that won’t finalize 2022-2023 tax rates until next spring.
The budget plan submitted this month in advance of upcoming talks follows up on the Town Council finalizing an increase for the fiscal year ending next month of about 1.7 percent. That increase this spring is based on last year’s budget process, which estimated a very similar number.
Though he submitted his budget plan by the required deadline, Mutter said this week, officials probably won’t know how accurate the assumptions contained in it are until the end of June.
“It’s a living document,” he said.
There are all kinds of fixed costs, he said, including a 4 percent increase on health coverage, the bill for a revaluation of all properties over the coming year, debt service increases for school construction, contractual increases, and higher costs on trash collection, all as the town seeks to stay under the locally mandated tax cap ordinance maximum of 3 percent, which is a full percentage point lower than the 4 percent limit on the tax levy that the state mandates for communities.
The tax levy, for those unfamiliar with such terms, is the total amount a community collects in taxes. Total revenues in Mutter’s budget add up to $111 million, including state aid and grants, an increase of nearly $4 million on the current year.
School officials asked for nearly $3 million more, but Mutter is proposing a “subject to change” increase of $1.1 million.
“That can’t even be done,” he said, with everything else the town has to account for.
But he said there are some creative ways the town could fill the gap somewhat without adding to taxpayers’ maintenance of effort obligation going forward. Maintenance of effort relates to the law requiring communities to fund their schools by at least as much as the previous year.
In addition to possible one-time help for the schools of paying for master leases and others, the council could also decide to change the local ordinance to raise the maximum cap of 3 percent to give the schools more money, said Mutter. The state’s cap of 4 percent is fixed.
“It’s going to be really hard to come up with extra funding there without getting super creative,” he said.
The entire budget is “all theoretical,” said the mayor, as tax bills won’t be finalized for another year under the town’s unsynchronized system. By then the town will know what its all-important tax collection rate was for the first quarter, what the state did on the motor vehicle tax phaseout, what will happen with use of fund balance (savings), and what the town will get in terms of housing aid on school construction projects.
The Town Council previously passed a rule that school improvement borrowing wouldn’t happen unless the town gets a 50 percent reimbursement, but 50 percent isn’t the base for Cumberland, so the town relies on meeting certain benchmarks to receive bonuses. The town isn’t getting some of what it thought it would receive, and though it will eventually come in, said Mutter, it just won’t be in time for this budget with so many moving pieces.
The budget proposal doesn’t factor in much of the town’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, according to the mayor, but options on that front will become clearer going forward.
School Committee member Denis Collins, at a meeting last Thursday, May 12, said the mayor’s budget proposal is a sobering one, coming in about $1.45 million short of what the schools were looking for. He said he’s been assured by Mutter that it’s not the final number, with some work to be done, but officials will still need to find cuts or savings somewhere under current fiscal restraints.
Though there will be no “money falling from the sky,” said Collins, people will still be clamoring for certain expensive initiatives, including shorter walking distances to schools, added programming post-pandemic, more teachers, more busing, and mental health help and interventionists.
“We can’t have it all,” he said.
The district could be looking at significant cuts this year and next, he said, but there’s still more work to be done.
Council President Mike Kinch, liaison to the school board, reminded everyone last week of the schedule for budget hearings, including finance subcommittee members hearing it on May 24 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, a first public hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. on June 2 at McCourt Middle School, a second hearing at 6 p.m. on June 6, back at Town Hall, and a third hearing and final vote at 6 p.m. on June 13, also at Town Hall.
As last week’s school board meeting was winding down, Collins said he wanted to remind people again of the costs that are weighing the district down, including unfunded state mandates and $4 million paid annually to Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy. Without those costs, he said, “we would be growing exponentially,” and he’s going to keep reminding people of them until something changes.
Member Mark Fiorillo agreed, pointing to the $30,000 the district pays for students to take dual enrollment. He said he has no idea why it’s still necessary to pay that out for students to take classes early at the Community College of Rhode Island when CCRI is free after they graduate.
“It’s a ridiculous thing that the legislature needs to fix, and maybe the governor of education can fix it as well,” he said.
Chairperson Karen Freedman urged everyone to attend the upcoming meetings to let their voices be heard. Once the budget comes back to the committee, members will get a true sense of where they are and what changes they need to make, she said.
