FOSTER – Plans are slowly moving forward for the new Foster Police Station, said Police Station Building Committee Chairperson Joe Walsh, and the committee is finalizing redesigns to help mitigate costs.

Walsh said while progress may seem “obscenely slow-paced,” the PSBC is dealing with material costs inflation seen everywhere post-pandemic. Though initial plans came with an expected fall ground-breaking, he said redesigning the project is most likely going to push that date back.

