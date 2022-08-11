FOSTER – Plans are slowly moving forward for the new Foster Police Station, said Police Station Building Committee Chairperson Joe Walsh, and the committee is finalizing redesigns to help mitigate costs.
Walsh said while progress may seem “obscenely slow-paced,” the PSBC is dealing with material costs inflation seen everywhere post-pandemic. Though initial plans came with an expected fall ground-breaking, he said redesigning the project is most likely going to push that date back.
Building plans were scaled back from one large building to an L-shape with two smaller roofs rather than one big roof to lower costs.
“We’re in discussions of redesign to try to get it to fit into the budget we planned,” Walsh said.
While construction materials rise, he said the job comes with prevailing wages, which only increased 3 percent this year. Walsh said there is no limit on “corporate greed.”
Walsh said the PSBC is applying for grants, is in discussion with legislators, and is making every attempt to gain additional funds for the project.
“We’re trying to figure it out,” he said.
To critics who feel the station is taking too long, Walsh said the station needed to be replaced for more than 50 years.
“We’re going to get it done,” he said.
Foster approved a $3 million bond last June to pay for a new station after the existing station was repeatedly found to be deficient and unsafe for police business.
In some ways, Walsh said, delays helped the process. While looking for sites, the property where the station will be built, located at 110 Danielson Pike, was donated by the Valentine family, coming with sewer and water utilities. He said it will be capable of serving an expansion in the future to meet community needs beyond police service.
Town Council President Denise DiFranco said the Town Council and the PSBC are working together on the station’s design.
“We’re still in the process of determining what it will look like,” she said.
