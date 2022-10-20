GLOCESTER – Glocester residents will see a 1.4 percent tax increase as part of a proposed $32 million budget, which the town will vote on during the Financial Town Referendum next Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Finance Director Adam Muccino said the original 2022-2023 budget was denied during the August FTR after many residents misunderstood the proposed 13 percent increase.
For residents, the actual tax increase is 1.41 percent, or 26 cents more than last year, from $18.44 per $1,000 assessed value to $18.70.
For a home assessed at $100,000, the 1.4 increase would mean paying $26 more than last year, say officials. For a $500,000 home, the bill would increase by $130.
Muccino said a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement with FM Global expired on Dec. 31 of last year, after 20 years, and the town did not have the ability to assess a new value or renegotiate new terms with the town’s largest taxpayer. Last year, FM Global’s final PILOT payment was $2.949 million.
“It was 84 percent of non-taxable revenue in town,” he said.
He added that when FM Global moved to Glocester, it worked with the town and the state to bring about a PILOT agreement. Muccino said the town is grateful for FM Global’s business in town. He said the insurance company is a specialized insurance firm with many buildings on its campus, which makes it difficult to assess.
He added, should the council be given the ability to negotiate a tax agreement, it may be something they will do in the future.
During the August FTR, the council put on the ballot the ability to negotiate a new tax agreement with FM Global, but the question was voted down along with the budget, said Muccino.
With a hard stop on PILOT payments, the Glocester Town Council quickly secured a commercial assessor to find the taxable value of the large insurance company. FM Global will be taxed, Muccino said, but adding the tax revenue into the budget caused what seemed to be a large tax increase.
“Tangible number assessment for the town doubled by adding FM Global numbers,” he said.
Muccino explained that the PILOT amount was not figured into the town’s commercial and residential tax revenue. Adding the new tax revenue substantially increased the town’s tax base.
“FM Global will be getting a tax bill and that was a challenge and caused a delay,” he said.
By incorporating FM Global’s value into the levy, the town needed permission from the state to bump up the tax increase by more than 4 percent. Muccino said the large increase, at more than 13 percent, alarmed residents who are already dealing with the inflated cost of living.
“It’s like that much value is being dumped on the town overnight,” he said.
Given the extra time to work on the budget and hear from more residents and department heads, Muccino said the new proposed 2022-2023 budget is “as sharp as it could be.”
Muccino warned that putting off approving another budget is risky. He said tax dollars pay for basic services, including paying for the town and Police Department employees; they also pay for schools, snow removal, and more.
Should the new budget be denied, Muccino said the town may be forced to take out tax anticipation notes, which come at a cost.
“It wouldn’t be free money. We’d have to go out to float a small bond as a bridge loan that cashes on our ability to predicate taxes. The longer we go into the fiscal year, the harder it becomes,” he said.
For more information on the town’s budget, visit www.glocesterri.org. Voting at the FTR is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Glocester Senior Center, 1210 Putnam Pike.
