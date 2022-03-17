WOONSOCKET – After scoping out North Providence’s state-of-the-art public safety complex, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt is set to bring her own proposal for a similarly priced complex to the City Council tonight, March 17.
The safety complex, at an estimated cost of $26 million to combine multiple fire houses and the current police station in one building, is the only item on the agenda for the special meeting, with Baldelli-Hunt seeking authorization to go out to bid for construction of a new safety complex.
North Providence built its safety complex on Mineral Spring Avenue for about $28 million. North Providence used money from a 2012 settlement with Google, a portion of $60 million awarded because an officer there served on a task force investigating the media company for illegal advertising practices.
In Woonsocket, half of the money would come from American Rescue Plan Act funds to the city, while the other half would come in matching funds from the state from a program to finance new safety facilities.
North Providence saved money on its complex by dividing the project into multiple bids, including site work and construction.
The proposal is drawing criticism from some community members, who are questioning using that amount of money on a safety complex with all the other needs present in the community, and whether ARPA funds are authorized to be spent on it.
There is a belief among city officials that using ARPA funds on the complex would not be a violation of spending rules if the spending is classified as using funds designated as revenue replacement.
Baldelli-Hunt says the money spent on major repairs to current public buildings is a waste given the money available for new structures, and that a combined safety complex should be explored as a common sense solution.
Councilor Roger Jalette noted for a story earlier this month that the city has outgrown its current police station. Woonsocket is of a similar size to North Providence, he said, with a slightly larger population.
Council President Dan Gendron has said that a lot of efficiency would be created by bringing police and fire together under one roof.
I don't think a public safety complex will make Woonsocket less of a dangerous crime city... We need more cops and more prisons!!!! This city council is about spend spend spend... I'm still furious that they wasted 70K to finance the drugged up homeless orgies in the Woonsocket Motor Inn ... We need good conservatives in the mayors office and on the city council !!!
