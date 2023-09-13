NORTH PROVIDENCE – Though the North Providence PTO, PTA and Moms of Marieville are separate groups, they are again joining forces to host the 6th annual Fall Festival Fundraiser.
This year’s event will take place Sunday, Sept. 24, from noon to 6 p.m. at Notte Park in North Providence. Admission is free, and once at the festival, families can shop the vendors, listen to music, eat at food trucks, see live performances and more.
Wristbands for children can be purchased for $15 each. The wristband allows children to “play all day” in the inflatable area, go on a “train ride,” and participate in additional games. The cost to ride the mechanical bull, climb the rock wall or ride the “human gyro” is an additional $5 per person per activity.
Sherri Bonaminio, president of the Cougar Alumni, Parents and Students (C.A.P.S.) said there will be more than 50 vendors at this event, selling a variety of items such as jewelry, candles, charcuterie boards, crafts, sand art, books, henna and tumblers.
There will also be raffle tickets for sale, with the opportunity to win prizes such as tickets to the Newport Playhouse, Newport Art Museum, a Providence Bruins game, Cinemaworld and the Stadium Theater.
Additional raffle items include passes to Tree Top Adventures, gift certificates to places like Hercules Pizza, GameStop, 7 Stars Bakery, Monster Mini Golf, Altitude Trampoline Park, and at least one item from each vendor.
Last year, Bonaminio said some 2,000 people attended the event, and between sponsorships, donations and profits, about $10,400 was raised to help support any North Providence families in need.
Bonaminio said that for the past six years, one PTA or PTO member from each participating school along with one member of the Moms of Marieville work together to plan the festival.
“We have all gotten really close over the years of running the festival,” she said. “Lots of listening and sharing new ideas.”
Beginning in March, participating members gather to organize volunteers, raffle items, donations, sponsorships and more.
“We all discuss what is needed to make the festival a success and run smoothly…involvement and support are key,” Bonaminio told The Breeze.
Besides the Fall Festival, Moms of Marieville, the PTO and PTA have several other events planned for this upcoming year.
While each PTO and PTA will have events to benefit their own schools, the Moms of Marieville work to benefit all North Providence schools.
Around Halloween, Moms of Marieville will partner with the town of North Providence to host Trunk or Treat.
For Thanksgiving, Moms of Marieville will have a food drive, and in December, they will have a Santa Mailbox for children to write to Santa, in addition to Adopt-A-Child For Christmas.
Bonaminio said they are also hoping to put together a cigar dinner as a fundraiser as well.
For now, representatives from all three groups say they are excited about the Fall Festival, and hope to raise even more money than last year.
“Everyone is encouraged to come out and see what our great festival has to offer!” exclaimed Bonaminio.
