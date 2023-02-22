PAWTUCKET – A resolution authorizing a 20-year tax stabilization agreement for the Blackstone Distribution Center at 1 Moshassuck St. is up for a public hearing before the City Council tonight, Feb. 22.
The former Microfibres property is assessed currently at $1.1 million, or $32,157 in total taxes, and that value would increase to $21.1 million by the end of the phase-in agreement, or $612,557, according to the resolution.
During a City Council finance subcommittee meeting two weeks ago, members heard from representatives of Blackstone Distribution Center LLC on what this large-scale facility will bring to the area, including 160,000 square feet of space, more than $67 million of economic activity, and support for more than 431 jobs and $33.8 million in labor earnings each year. Construction alone will bring $35 million of economic activity, said attorney Kelley Morris Salvatore.
Councilor Mark Wildenhain said projects such as these don’t happen unless developers come in and propose something big such as this. He and Councilor David Moran said officials are hopeful that this facility meets the employment needs of residents in the area, and Morris Salvatore assured him that they’ll be prioritizing local hires.
Tax Assessor Bob Burns noted that the company has likely already invested $1 million or more into the project.
The project will take up a portion of the Morley Field property next door, but officials have given assurances that a portion of that lot will be preserved as open recreation space for the neighborhood.
