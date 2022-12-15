FOSTER – The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is holding a public hearing regarding the possible extension of its bus line to serve a new park-n-ride in Foster located at St. Paul the Apostle Church.
The hearing will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Captain Isaac Paine Elementary School at 160 Foster Center Rd. from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sen. Gordon Rogers, who represents Foster and is the Foster Highway Director, said the plan is to extend the bus route to Routes 6 and 94 with one bus leaving in the morning and another bus returning at night.
RIPTA adding the Foster stop is like throwing a breadcrumb at a larger problem that stems from affordable housing, Rogers said, noting “Affordable housing will not work without adequate affordable transportation.”
Rogers said he can remember growing up in Foster when RIPTA had three or four bus routes that went all the way up Route 6 to the Connecticut state line.
“Morning, afternoon and evening,” he said.
Services slowed and eventually stopped. He said the state is proposing the new stops in an attempt to lessen Rogers’ complaints that Foster residents pay a higher portion of the gas tax, due to driving more than city residents, and are not getting the RIPTA services they pay into.
Even if the stop is added, Rogers anticipates a lack of riders to eventually cause it to go defunct. Rogers said instead, he would like to see the state-mandated 10 percent low-to-moderate income housing minimum for each Rhode Island municipality become pro-rated based on equitable measures such as services, available buildable land, and other factors
He said he’s already introduced the bill at the Statehouse, and will push for it this year.
