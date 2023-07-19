CENTRAL FALLS – The city’s finalized new nuisance ordinance requires that the mayor as public safety director is the only person allowed to declare a property a nuisance, doing so at the recommendation of the Nuisance Property Task Force.
The revised ordinance, introduced by Councilor Robert Ferri at a July 10 City Council meeting, was passed 7-0. The main part of the document that underwent revisions was Chapter 18, titled “Environment,” which now makes specific references to the Nuisance Property Task Force and their role in determining if a property is a nuisance or not.
The Nuisance Property Task Force is defined as a “cross departmental effort designed to create collaboration among city officials in identifying and abating nuisance properties,” with a mission to “address properties identified as nuisances that negatively impact city neighborhoods, the quality of housing available, and the health and life of city residents, businesses and visitors.”
The amended document goes on to state that the Central Falls Nuisance Property Task Force will create a system to “document, track, and report on nuisance properties” as well as “implement strategies for nuisance abatement that are individually tailored to the targeted nuisance property,” among other responsibilities.
Under the membership clause of the document, members and officers within the task force must be appointed by the director of public safety without any prior approval or authorization necessary.
Among the required officials to represent the task force are a chairperson from the Central Falls law department, vice-chair person from the Central Falls Department of Public Works, secretary from Central Falls City Clerk’s Office, and members from Central Falls Fire, Police, City Council, code enforcement department, law department, Rhode Island attorney general’s office, mayor’s office, tax assessor’s office, PCF Development, Central Falls Housing Authority, and Central Falls Planning and Economic Development Department.
A minimum of seven members of the Nuisance Property Task Force must attend meetings held at least once a month, at a date and time that is determined by the chairperson. The document also specifies that the task force “shall adopt rules for the transaction of its business.”
Tax stabilization ordinance revision allows waivers of eligibility criteria
In the new revision of Chapter 24 of the tax stabilization ordinance that was also introduced by Councilor Ferri during the July 10 council meeting, all eligibility criteria to receive real property tax exemption percentages can be “amended or waived by the finance director upon showing of good cause.”
The revised ordinance also states that eligibility criteria can be waived if it is found that the “development project is in the best interest of the city,” and “the benefit will assist the project to come to fruition and there are community benefits contained in the project,” such as the local hiring of Central Falls residents.
The waiver amendment also applies to the types of development and/or tangible business equipment seeking to participate in the economic expansion incentive program, along with the minimum threshold to participate in the program.
The revised tax stabilization ordinance was also passed 7-0 and is now in effect. Ferri sums up the ordinance as being a series of tax savings with pending local businesses that is “a positive thing” that ties with the budget every year.
“It’s based on a number of years and incentives over a period of time for a number of jobs businesses may create,” Ferri said.
