UPDATE:
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Due to safety concerns about wind from a hurricane, the North Smithfield Great Pumpkin Festival Committee has pushed back the festival from this Saturday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
UPDATE:
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Due to safety concerns about wind from a hurricane, the North Smithfield Great Pumpkin Festival Committee has pushed back the festival from this Saturday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Guests to the high school as a result will be sharing parking with Express Football, as they have a tournament on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the upper football field; The upper parking lot and middle school parking lot will be used for football, and all remaining parking for the festival, including the NSHS parking lot and student parking lot off of Grange Road.
To assist with possible parking issues, the committee has made arrangements for shuttle buses from North Smithfield Elementary School to the PumpkinFest from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Anyone who uses the shuttle buses will get free admission to the festival.
“The PF Committee is looking forward to seeing everyone on Sunday and having our best festival ever,” read a statement.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Great Pumpkin Festival is back, and organizer Elizabeth Featherston said residents can expect more vendors than ever.
She said there are many returning vendors as well as new and exciting vendors to visit.
The festival will happen from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 16, at North Smithfield High School, rain or shine.
Along with the staple items such as Del’s, pizza, apple dumplings, popcorn and cotton candy, this year the festival will have crepes, smoothies and a truck for those who don’t eat gluten. Mickey G’s Clam Shack will also be there.
The event will feature entertainment from Charlie Marie and The Three Guys Band from Boston. The Southern New England Witch Dancers, who will be performing for the first time here, will put on two shows with full costume at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Okinawan Temple Karate will also be putting on demonstrations.
This year, said Featherston, Gold’s Reality will be sponsoring the Kid’s Pumpkin Patch, and the RE/MAX Stearns McGee Team will have their famous hot air balloon, weather permitting. The Fire Department will be bringing their smokehouse, and there will also be a dunk tank.
Featherston said if one visits the festival headquarters tent, children can get a free emoji keychain, a favorite at the festival.
“It’s the little things,” she said of what makes this festival that brings the community together special.
This year, Featherston said that there will be phenomenal raffle packages right next to the hospitality tent. Every year as the event gets bigger, and she said her great team of volunteers continues to step up when needed.
Entry into the festival is $2, which will go toward the community and the town’s youth. The organization offers the PumpkinFest Graduating Senior Scholarship to students and the PumpkinFest Grant to nonprofits and non-for-profits.
Due to school grounds policy, pets are not allowed, though service animals are.
Visit www.greatpumpkinfestival.org for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.