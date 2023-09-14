NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Great Pumpkin Festival is back, and organizer Elizabeth Featherston said residents can expect more vendors than ever.
She said there are many returning vendors as well as new and exciting vendors to visit.
The festival will happen from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 16, at North Smithfield High School, rain or shine.
Along with the staple items such as Del’s, pizza, apple dumplings, popcorn and cotton candy, this year the festival will have crepes, smoothies and a truck for those who don’t eat gluten. Mickey G’s Clam Shack will also be there.
The event will feature entertainment from Charlie Marie and The Three Guys Band from Boston. The Southern New England Witch Dancers, who will be performing for the first time here, will put on two shows with full costume at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Okinawan Temple Karate will also be putting on demonstrations.
This year, said Featherston, Gold’s Reality will be sponsoring the Kid’s Pumpkin Patch, and the RE/MAX Stearns McGee Team will have their famous hot air balloon, weather permitting. The Fire Department will be bringing their smokehouse, and there will also be a dunk tank.
Featherston said if one visits the festival headquarters tent, children can get a free emoji keychain, a favorite at the festival.
“It’s the little things,” she said of what makes this festival that brings the community together special.
This year, Featherston said that there will be phenomenal raffle packages right next to the hospitality tent. Every year as the event gets bigger, and she said her great team of volunteers continues to step up when needed.
Entry into the festival is $2, which will go toward the community and the town’s youth. The organization offers the PumpkinFest Graduating Senior Scholarship to students and the PumpkinFest Grant to nonprofits and non-for-profits.
Due to school grounds policy, pets are not allowed, though service animals are.
