Pumpkins in the Park
Dylan Sanchez, then 2, of North Providence, dressed as a dinosaur, checks out one of the many carved and lighted pumpkins at last year’s Pumpkins in the Park Spectacular. Last year’s event came after a one-year COVID hiatus.

 Breeze photo by Charles Lawrence

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town’s Pumpkins in the Park Spectacular will still be family friendly but have a little more flair, say organizers. Mayor Charles Lombardi is inviting all North Providence residents to the event, to be held rain or shine on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m.

“Enjoy more ghostly surprises than ever before,” states a news release on the free event.

