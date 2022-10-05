Dylan Sanchez, then 2, of North Providence, dressed as a dinosaur, checks out one of the many carved and lighted pumpkins at last year’s Pumpkins in the Park Spectacular. Last year’s event came after a one-year COVID hiatus.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town’s Pumpkins in the Park Spectacular will still be family friendly but have a little more flair, say organizers. Mayor Charles Lombardi is inviting all North Providence residents to the event, to be held rain or shine on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m.
“Enjoy more ghostly surprises than ever before,” states a news release on the free event.
Deputy Recreation Director Jeannie Vickers told The North Providence Breeze there will be “more variety in the Halloween scenes” to be found throughout Governor John A. Notte Park and the Overlook at Meehan, with more “creative sections” for families to enjoy.
While it’s still meant to be a family affair and not a haunted scene that scares children, she emphasized, it might be a tiny bit more spooky for the 2022 version.
Officials still aren’t super confident about what they’ll have available in terms of pumpkins due to this year’s drought and supply issues, said Vickers, which is why they’ve put more into other aspects of the event besides the decorated pumpkins.
As always, she said, the town wouldn’t be able to put on an event such as this without the great help of the North Providence Mayor’s Youth Commission.
On Oct. 28, visitors can enjoy a hayride, snack on the ever-popular cookies and hot cocoa, and dance and sing with disc jockey “Eddie the Fixer.” The children always seem to gravitate to Eddie, said Vickers, with that aspect of the event always a crowd favorite.
The sleigh used for Christmas rides is modified with fall decorations for Pumpkins in the Park, said Vickers.
The park will be decorated both outside and indoors, with the Overlook at Meehan functioning as a spot for families to take a break if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.