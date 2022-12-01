GLOCESTER – Owners of the under-progress Purple Cat Antique Co. say construction is moving at a good pace to be able to open sometime next year.
Co-owner Al Costantino said he and Meshell Adamo are working at the site nearly every day.
This week, Costantino said construction crews are completing window installation. He said there are three buildings ready to be weatherproofed next week, and work will continue inside throughout the winter. Crews are now in “code red” mode to get buildings secured and weatherproof.
Costantino added that construction on the next three buildings of six buildings total being built at 4 Stafford Yard will start in the spring.
He said he is proud that the cupola has been installed on the barn roof of the main building.
“It’s coming along nicely,” he told The Valley Breeze & Observer.
Costantino said there is no deadline on the project, so he and Adamo are taking their time to ensure everything is done correctly and is up to code the first time.
“When it’s over, it’s just when the real work begins,” he said.
Purple Cat Antique will feature six buildings, including two barn-like structures.
Of the two 1907 trolley cars found inside the old Purple Cat Restaurant to be refurbished for an ice cream parlor by the new owners, Costantino said work has yet to be started on the one car where renovations are feasible. He said he and Adamo are so busy with the building project that renovations on the trolley car are on the back burner for now.
Costantino previously said it will take up to a year to turn the trolley car into an ice cream and soda parlor.
“We haven’t gotten to it yet,” he said.
The mixed-use concept saw demolition of all of the former Stafford Yard buildings to make room for a new antique store, commercial units, and eight one-bedroom housing units.
Costantino and Adamo purchased the former Purple Cat Restaurant property from the LaVoie family after they made the difficult decision to close the diner in 2015 after 75 years in business. Kevin LaVoie said he liked the plans for the lot and their decision to honor the Purple Cat legacy.
