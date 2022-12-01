The Purple Cat Antique Co.
Progress at the main Purple Cat Antique Co. building is coming along well, said owner Al Costantino.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

GLOCESTER – Owners of the under-progress Purple Cat Antique Co. say construction is moving at a good pace to be able to open sometime next year.

Co-owner Al Costantino said he and Meshell Adamo are working at the site nearly every day.

